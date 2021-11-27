In the Spirit of Giving: 2021 Cape Jaycee Christmas Projects
As I was packing away my turkeys and roasting pans after our Thanksgiving Celebration, I was reflecting on the upcoming Christmas season. The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas often feels like a rush to the finish line. Shopping, decorating, baking, and wrapping – it can become overwhelming and threaten the spirit of the holiday, the spirit of giving and celebrating our many blessings. The gratitude we feel during Thanksgiving time can be lost in the hustle and bustle. I challenge you to keep that spirit alive in the coming days and enjoy every minute of this season.
My husband and I went downtown Friday evening to see the lighting of the tree on Broadway. The streets were full of holiday music, friends, and neighbors enjoying time together, despite the cold temps, to kick off the holidays in celebration of the season. It was like our own Hallmark Movie, right here in Cape Girardeau. It gave me a sense of pride in our community, and I walked away feeling blessed to be a part of it.
For the past 19 years, I have witnessed time and again the compassion and generosity of our community through the Jaycee Christmas Programs: the Toybox program, which delivers gifts into the homes of hundreds of children and Christmas for the Elderly, which provides the most vulnerable members of Cape Girardeau County with their basic needs and wants during the holiday season. The spirit that was alive in our streets downtown on Friday evening and in our homes during Thanksgiving are brought to life through your continued support and donations to these programs.
And so, it begins…in the next few weeks, volunteers from the Cape Jaycees will spend countless hours collecting donations, shopping, packing, and delivering gifts out to those in need. It begins with you. Please consider adding these efforts to your holiday shopping list. Toy donations for the Toybox Program can be dropped off at area businesses prior to December 17th for delivery on the 21st. Cash donations are accepted at the Southeast Missourian. Monetary and Gift Card Donations (for grocery, pharmacy, etc.) for Christmas for the Elderly are accepted at the Southeast Missourian through December 17th.
Cash and Monetary donations for both programs may also be mailed to: Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.
Thank you in advance for your part in keeping the tradition of these programs alive in our community! I hope that you find joy in all things this holiday season!
Note:
The Christmas for the Elderly program continues to limit donations to monetary assistance due to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID to our area seniors.
A full list of area businesses collecting toy donations this season can be found in the Southeast Missourian or on the Cape Jaycee Facebook Page, @capejaycees.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.