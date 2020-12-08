Hustle and Bustle of the Season
It's that time of the year. Homes are adorned with Christmas lights, delightful smells seep from kitchens, and wrapped gifts fill the space below the tree. It is Christmas.
The community of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area for years have supported another tradition, the Cape Jaycee Christmas Programs, Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly, and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. This year, in the spirit of the season, the Jaycees and Marines are working collaboratively to bring joy into the homes of children and families in our area.
The Toybox Program and Toys for Tots serve children in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, providing gifts to fill their Christmas wish list. Toys will be collected until Friday, December 11th. In one last effort to collect toys, the Marines are hosting their Annual 24hr Toy Drive @ Schnucks in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday 12/9 and Thursday 12/10. They will be available from 8am - 8pm both days. Toys may also be dropped off at any business with a Toybox or Toys for Tots collection box. More information regarding this program can be found on Facebook @semotoysfortots or @cape.jaycees. Thank you in advance for your support of these holiday efforts.
The Christmas for the Elderly program is reaching more individuals than ever this year with the challenges of COVID imposing a greater risk to this population. With limited resources to make ends meet and family around to help secure their needs, the senior citizens in our area need our help now more than ever. In efforts to protect our elderly, due to our "COVID" Christmas, only monetary and and gift card donations are being accepted this year. Donations can be dropped off before Friday, December 11th at the Southeast Missourian on Broadway or mailed to Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.
The year 2020 has been full of challenges but along with these struggles we have also had the opportunity to learn and grow as individuals. We have learned how to slow down and enjoy our homes and families. We have discovered the blessings of our jobs, our places of worship, eating out in our favorite restaurants, and leisure shopping. Finally, we have learned not to take the little things for granted and to be the best of ourselves, we have to take care of each other. As we close out 2020, with new hope, may we take these lessons with us and not forget the challenges of this time.
As you wrap up your preparations for a holiday like no other, please remember the less fortunate and, in the spirit of generosity, share your own blessings with those in need. You make a difference.
