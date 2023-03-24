Battle of the BedroomOpening April 13

- AUDITION WEEK IS HERE . (1/4/23)
- AUDITIONS SET........ (12/14/22)
- LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD....... (11/21/22)
- RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS...... (11/21/22)
- LAST PRODUCTION OF 2022 SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 3........... (10/29/22)
- AUDITION DATES SET.......... (8/10/22)
- SUMMER SHOW IN REHEARSALS........... (6/2/22)1
Battle of the BedroomOpening April 13
The opening show for the 2023 season of River City Players is coming soon! “Battle of the Bedroom”written by David Pemberton and directed by Justin Aden is a one hour comedy played out in a small bedsit apartment. Where are the appliances? What, no hot water? What else could go wrong with this move? Add two different moving companies involved in this move and the action becomes almost out of control. You don’t want to miss the first show of the season so make those reservations now. All productions are performed in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. Choose from one of the two Dinner shows or from one of the two dessert shows. Call 573-334-0954 and reserve your table now. The dinner shows are April 14 and 15 and they sell quickly so if you are interested in the full dinner buffet and show call now. Opening night Thursday, April 13 is dessert show or the Sunday, April 16 matinee is also dessert show. Please refer to the attached flyer for times and dates. We are so happy to entertain you, the community, and let Chef James amaze you with his meal and desserts! As usual I will see you at the Theatre❤️🎭
