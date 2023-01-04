- AUDITIONS SET........ (12/14/22)
- LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD....... (11/21/22)
- RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS...... (11/21/22)
- LAST PRODUCTION OF 2022 SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 3........... (10/29/22)
- AUDITION DATES SET.......... (8/10/22)
- SUMMER SHOW IN REHEARSALS........... (6/2/22)1
- AUDITIONS FOR SUMMER PRODUCTION OF KATYDID.......... (4/14/22)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITION WEEK IS HERE .
Posted Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:38 AM
2023 Season is upon us! Auditions are this coming weekend for the first show of the season. All info is on the flyer. Come out and give it a whirl. No prep necessary as it is a cold read❤️🎭
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.