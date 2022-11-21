*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD.......

Posted Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:11 AM

During this year’s Abbott awards our very own Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood was honored by the American Association of Community Theatre! The Spotlight award is given to a person that has been involved in local theatre for many years and has shown dedication to local Theatre. Roseanna was nominated on her writing ability of plays and the production of them both in our theatre. Also her hours of work she has done on our flyers, programs and table numbers that she matches up with each show, many years on the Board of Directors holding more than one office, directing productions, acting on stage and always helping out at front of house. Her nomination was accepted by AACT! She will be honored again in the AACT Spotlight Magazine. Congratulations Dr. Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood! You make RCP proud❤️🎭

