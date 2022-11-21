- RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS...... (11/21/22)
- LAST PRODUCTION OF 2022 SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 3........... (10/29/22)
- AUDITION DATES SET.......... (8/10/22)
- SUMMER SHOW IN REHEARSALS........... (6/2/22)1
- AUDITIONS FOR SUMMER PRODUCTION OF KATYDID.......... (4/14/22)
- SPRING COMEDY ARTISTS ANONYMOUS OPENS APRIL 7....... (4/2/22)
LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD.......
During this year’s Abbott awards our very own Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood was honored by the American Association of Community Theatre! The Spotlight award is given to a person that has been involved in local theatre for many years and has shown dedication to local Theatre. Roseanna was nominated on her writing ability of plays and the production of them both in our theatre. Also her hours of work she has done on our flyers, programs and table numbers that she matches up with each show, many years on the Board of Directors holding more than one office, directing productions, acting on stage and always helping out at front of house. Her nomination was accepted by AACT! She will be honored again in the AACT Spotlight Magazine. Congratulations Dr. Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood! You make RCP proud❤️🎭
