River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
SUMMER SHOW IN REHEARSALS...........

Posted Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:23 AM

River City Players have been in rehearsals for a few weeks now. The upcoming show is written and directed by one of our very own Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood. KatyDid! is a comedy about new neighbors, different personalities and how well those can mix and match and just how all the different things in life can be so different to every individual. You definitely don’t want to miss this production. Guaranteed to be a fun filled evening no matter which show you choose. Show dates are June 14,15,16,and 17. We offer two dessert shows and two dinner shows. The dinner shows sell out fast so if that is your preference get your reservations sooner than later. Reservation will be available about mid June if not before. Refer to the attached flyer for dates, times and show options. We perform all of our productions at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. As always I will see you at the Theatre🎭

