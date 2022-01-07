*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
Recent posts
Archives

2022 SEASON AUDITIONS..........

Posted Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:39 AM

It is time for our 2022 season to begin with auditions for “Artists Anonymous “ by John Passadino and directed by Mike Craig. This Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Port Cape the auditions will take place. No prep necessary as this is a cold reading. There are speaking roles for 2m and 1f with non speaking roles for 1f and 1m or f. This is a fun one hour, one act comedy that is sure to be an audience pleaser! Come out and become a part of a great group of people River City Players. The show dates are April 7,8,9,10. As always I will see you at the theatre🎭

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog