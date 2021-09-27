- REHEARSALS FOR NOVEMBER SHOW IN PROGRESS..... (9/3/21)
- OPENING NIGHT July 8 I REMEMBER WHEN......... (6/29/21)
- I REMEMBER WHEN by Dawn Cairns our July Show............. (4/27/21)
- EXCITING NEWS FOR THEATRE .......... (4/26/21)
- THEATRE IS HERE TO STAY..........🎭 (2/21/21)
- ITCHING FOR THEATRE🎭🎭🎭 (7/24/20)
- SEASON 2020 CANCELED DUE TO CORONA VIRUS......... (5/28/20)
BEING NICE LAST SHOW OF THE SEASON............
River City Players is now taking reservations for the November show “Being Nice” by Mark Niel and directed by Debbie Barnhouse. The show dates are November 11,12,13, and 14. Opening night is the dessert buffet 6:30 with show at 7:30 $20. The full dinner buffets are the 12 and 13 dates buffet at 6:30 with show at 7:30 $35. These dinner shows sell out quickly so get those reservations made now. The 14 date is the Sunday dessert bar Matinee. Dessert at 1:30 show at 2:00 $20. This is a one hour comedy about friendships, relationships, girls being girls and roommates! A fun time no matter which show you choose! We are just thrilled that we were able to offer you, the community two productions this year. Please come out and support us as we are a 501c3 organization. All of our actors, crew, board members and members are volunteers! They give so much of their time and talent and we appreciate all of them SO MUCH! Call Port Cape 573-334-0954 and make those reservations now! As always, I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭
