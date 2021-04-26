*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
EXCITING NEWS FOR THEATRE ..........

Posted Monday, April 26, 2021, at 5:01 PM

It has been a long time since River City Players has been on stage in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. But it won’t be that way for long. The 2021 Season has been set for a July show and a November show. Excitement is in the air and the work has begun to bring theatre back to life. Auditions for the July show (8,9,10,11)has been set for Saturday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. The play is “I Remember When” by Dawn Cairns. It will be directed by Mike Craig. Mike has directed and performed in many RCP shows. He holds a seat on the Board of Directors also. His experience is a great asset. There are roles for 1m and 2f. Must be 21 years of age to audition. No preparations necessary as this will be a cold reading. Mark your calendar now and come out for auditions and become part of a great group of people. If you have further questions you can contact Mike on Facebook Messenger or me, Debbie Barnhouse also on Facebook Messenger. As always, I will see you at the THEATRE!🎭

