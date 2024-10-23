The body horror film “The Substance” and an album by Tyler, the Creator are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “Despicable Me 4” arrives on Peacock, the political series “The Diplomat” starring Keri Russell and Rupert Sewell, drops its second season on Thursday and the concert film “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” on Tuesday.

New movies

• Coralie Fargeat’s provocative body horror “The Substance” is streaming on MUBI on Halloween. The film stars Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a faded Hollywood star who is fired from her aerobic television show on her 50th birthday. In a moment of distress she decides to take a black market injectable called The Substance which promises to take her back to her younger self (Margaret Qualley). In her AP review, Krysta Fauria wrote that “what begins as a dread-inducing but still relatively palatable sci-fi flick spirals deeper into absurdism and violence, eventually erupting — quite literally — into a full-blown monster movie.”

• Two new documentaries focused on familiar names are coming soon. First up, Netflix has the Martha Stewart film “Martha” streaming on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The film from R.J. Cutler promises to recontextualize the life of the teen model turned lifestyle mogul. Then, on Friday, Nov. 1, Disney+ premieres “Music by John Williams,” about the life of the composer behind so many iconic film scores. It seems everyone in Hollywood turned out to speak about the five-time Oscar winner, now 92, including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

• Playwright Annie Baker makes her directorial debut with the quiet and finely observed “Janet Planet,” coming to MAX on Friday, Nov. 1. The film follows a mother (Julianne Nicholson) and her 11-year-old daughter (Zoe Ziegler) one languid summer in rural Western Massachusetts in 1991. It’s the kind of film that transports you back to the wonder, boredom and agita of an endless summer break, before smart phones and social media.

• And for the kids looking for some Minion madness, “Despicable Me 4” finds its way to Peacock on Oct. 31. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that it’s “a silly and breezy installment from Illumination Entertainment that passes by with about as much to remember it as a Saturday morning cartoon.”

New music

• On Friday, Willie Nelson will release “Last Leaf On the Tree.” It’s his first album produced by his son Micah, but the firsts stop there: This marks his 76th solo studio album and 153rd album overall, according to Texas Monthly’s in-depth taxonomy of his work. The release includes covers of Tom Waits’ “Last Leaf,” Nina Simone’s “Come Ye,” Neil Young's “Are You Ready For The Country,” Beck’s “Lost Cause,” the Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” and more. One element of Nelson’s magic musicianship has always been his ability to completely transform a cover song, making it his own and simultaneously, everyone’s. The wizardry continues here, his second full-length album this year.

• Few contemporary artists have managed to create the kind of mythology that surrounds Tyler, the Creator – a multihyphenate talent that has maintained an air of unpredictability, danger and prescience since his debut studio album, 2011’s “Goblin,” rewired the creative brains of a few musical generations. On Monday, he releases his seventh album, “Chromakopia.” Little is known about the release — but expectations of transgressive hip-hop are in the right place, as made clear in the claustrophobic “NOID” and its inventive sample of a 1977 track by the Zambian rock band Ngozi Family.