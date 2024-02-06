For all the concerns about a tumultuous process that could leave Americans waiting for days to learn who its next president would be, news outlets instead experienced an election night that hewed close to tradition.

Fox News Channel was the first to declare Donald Trump had reclaimed the presidency at 1:47 a.m. on Wednesday. Other television networks and The Associated Press had Trump on the precipice of returning to presidency when he took the stage in Florida at 2:25 a.m. to declare victory. “This is, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,” Trump said onstage at his victory party in West Palm Beach.

His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, would speak later Wednesday morning, her campaign manager said, dispersing a crowd that had gathered to celebrate her at Howard University.

Broadcast, cable news networks, digital news sites and one streaming service — Amazon — covered the count steadily into Wednesday morning. Many of their journalists had warned viewers that determining the winner could be a protracted process that could take several days, like it had in 2020.

Yet from the first hints provided by exit poll results shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern time, the election night story moved methodically in Trump's direction. The dam broke at 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, when the AP called the first of seven battleground states, North Carolina, for the former president.

Networks forge forward quickly

The networks moved quickly into the post-mortem stage.

“This looks a lot more like 2016 to me than 2020,” NBC’s Chuck Todd said, a reference to Trump’s victory that year over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Fox News Channel pointed to exit poll results that showed Trump making gains among young voters and Latinos. “The Biden-Harris people pushed them into Trump’s open arms,” said Fox’s Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush.

“Maybe,” Fox News' Brit Hume said, “it's time for his enemies to stop it.”

In his speech, Trump praised his running mate, J.D. Vance for “going into the enemy camp” for interviews on places like CNN and MSNBC. “He absolutely obliterated them,” he said.

Hours earlier, when the first exit poll results showed the unpopularity of President Joe Biden and Americans with a dim view of where the country was headed, CNN’s Chris Wallace said that “it would be a miracle if Harris could win with that.” His colleagues, Dana Bash and Audie Cornish, warned him of jumping to conclusions that Harris would be blamed for that, but Wallace sounded more prescient as the night progressed.

“She was trying to do something as a sitting vice president that had never been done before — succeed an unpopular president,” Todd said.

Analysts question the element of race

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, an NBC News analyst, said the element of race could not be discounted. Some Americans were more comfortable with President Joe Biden, a white man, than Harris, who was attempting to be the first woman of color to be elected president, she said.