The Best Books Club: "The Authenticity Project"

Merriam-Webster defines “authenticity” as being real and actual, true to one’s own personality, spirit or character. I don’t know about anyone else, but had anyone asked me for the first 40 or so years of my life what I aspired to be, “authentic” wouldn’t even have crossed my mind.

It’s not that I strove to be fake, of course. I was just so occupied with the business — and busy-ness — of life that I never thought about whether my actions were true to my personality. Besides, I wasn’t raised in an environment in which people sat around practicing self-awareness; instead, we simply went to school or work, did what we were told, and handled things as best we could.

I remember when in my early 40s, though, that changed. What started out as a routine lunchtime chat with a coworker turned into the proverbial lightbulb moment in which I realized I had for a long time taken on certain traits and even “roles,” if you will, that didn’t fit who I was, but that I had adopted because they were expected of me by others.

Exhibiting those traits and carrying out those roles often made me uneasy, sometimes even unhappy, but I didn’t know at the time how to shed them.

Because of that experience, my interest was piqued when I first heard about “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley (2020). The novel follows several characters whose lives are touched by a notebook and by responding to the challenge found on its first page: “Everyone lies about their lives. What would happen if you shared the truth, instead? The one thing that defines you, that makes everything else fall into place?”

At the center of the novel is a cast of characters whose lives become intertwined because of the notebook and its challenge. Julian, the 79-year-old originator of the project, once-famous artist and “toast of the town” shares the truth that he is lonely. Monica, a former attorney and avowed feminist, admits that behind her in-control façade is a woman filled with self-doubt who is desperate to marry and have a baby. Hazard eventually comes into possession of the notebook and shares his own truth, as do Riley and Alice. As each character faces the “truth” about themselves and reaches out to the other participants in the project, their lives begin to change.

Ultimately, they are led to question if, even when they thought they had been completely honest about themselves, they had actually been authentic at all.

The novel was — in a few places — a bit predictable, but that doesn’t alter its appeal. For a wide variety of reasons and without our even knowing it, most — arguably, all — of us have fallen prey to adopting attributes and life roles that do not really reflect our true nature. And when we do realize the truth of the matter, we often don’t know what to do.

Do we abruptly strip away the inauthentic and risk upsetting the carefully-balanced applecart of our lives? Do we simply ignore the truth about our fakeness and carry on as usual, tamping down the unease in our souls? Or do we forge a path somewhere between the two extremes?

It’s an interesting dilemma, one which Clare Pooley lays out for the reader of “The Authenticity Project.” In the end, she doesn’t provide an answer, because, of course, each reader must find the solution that is true to themself.