Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 27, 2025

Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Bills and get back to Super Bowl

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs secure a Super Bowl spot by defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29. The pop star, donning a chic Louis Vuitton ensemble, was a highlight at Arrowhead Stadium.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donna Kelce stands with her son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Donna Kelce stands with her son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donna Kelce stands with her son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Donna Kelce stands with her son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, is congratulated by Taylor Swift as they celebrate the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, is congratulated by Taylor Swift as they celebrate the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could say that Taylor Swift's championship era is in its second consecutive season.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 for a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Swift walked down the tunnel to her usual suite about 90 minutes before kickoff. And while she was decked out in Chanel for the divisional round against Houston, she opted for a sleek black-and-gold Louis Vuitton look for the AFC title game, including a jacquard knit jacket that retails for $5,000 and a stocking cap with a list price of $830.

Modest fare compared to what suite prices for the Super Bowl will probably run.

Swift will almost certainly be in New Orleans with her celebrity friends when the Chiefs go for an unprecedented third straight Lombardi Trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. They got a big game from Patrick Mahomes — no surprise there — and some key stops from their defense to get past the Bills.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. And their relationship only seemed to blossom into the new year, with Swift eventually celebrating on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs had beaten the Ravens in Baltimore for the AFC championship.

Then came the Super Bowl, and Swift's much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo for kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas.

She made it with plenty of time to spare, of course. And Swift became the focus of attention in her own right, winning what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest, partying with celebrity suite mates such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, and standing next to Kelce's mother, Donna, while he held aloft the Lombardi Trophy following the 25-22 win over the 49ers.

The couple eventually locked lips again on the field at Allegiant Stadium.

As confetti flew on the field, they kissed again in celebration at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. Swift gave Chiefs coach Andy Reid a big hug, and she celebrated with Donna Kelce and the rest of some 80,000 fans.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

