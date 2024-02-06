All sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 6, 2024
Take a trip around Southeast Missouri for seasonal activities
Explore Southeast Missouri's fall festivities with a rodeo, costume march, charity walk, and more. From pumpkin plunges to Halloween fun, there's something for everyone this October.
Southeast Missourian
Broseley Citizen of the Year Betty Whitehead, 86, waves as she rides on the Jeff's Place float in the Broseley Homecoming parade in September 2020. This year's Homecoming is set for Saturday, Oct. 19.
Broseley Citizen of the Year Betty Whitehead, 86, waves as she rides on the Jeff's Place float in the Broseley Homecoming parade in September 2020. This year's Homecoming is set for Saturday, Oct. 19.Daily American Republic ~ Barbara Ann Horton
Lincoln Phillips checks out her prize options after playing the duck picking game at the Butler County Fair in 2019.
Lincoln Phillips checks out her prize options after playing the duck picking game at the Butler County Fair in 2019. Daily American Republic file

Upcoming events around Poplar Bluff and Butler County include a rodeo, cancer fundraiser and fall-themed activities.

Chalk Bluff Rodeo

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

WHERE: Ray Clinton Park, Poplar Bluff, as part of Butler County Fair.

COST: $15 for adults, children 5 and under are free. Hook fee is $10.

Costume Leash March

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

A canine costume contest to wrap up the Butler County Fair.

WHERE: Downtown Poplar Bluff Dog Park.

Pinktober Saturday Walk

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

A charity walk promoting breast cancer awareness and benefiting local organizations providing mammograms, preventative screenings, and more. Food, T-shirts and more are available. This event is sponsored by Alpha Delta Nu at Three Rivers College. Direct questions to kspencer1563@mymail.trcc.edu.

WHERE: McLane Park, Poplar Bluff.

COST: Free entrance.

Broseley Homecoming

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

A day of food, family, games, music and more.

WHERE: Broseley Senior Community Center, 2470 County Road 650.

Mammos & Mocktails: Sip, Scan and Stay Healthy

Noon, Friday, Oct. 25.

A Lunch & Learn with food, giveaways and a panel of experts. Visit www.pbrmc.com/events to register.

WHERE: Holiday Inn Ballroom, Poplar Bluff.

COST: Free.

Pumpkin Plunge

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

Go diving for pumpkins and hang out poolside to decorate your prize gourd. All participants get a candy goodie bag. Advised attire is a Halloween costume and swim suit.

WHERE: Black River Coliseum Aquatic & Fitness Center, Poplar Bluff.

COST: $5.

Halloween Parents Nite Out

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

Parents are invited to drop off their children ages 3-12 for a night of fun with a costume party, candy hunt, playtime, crafts and a not-so-spooky maze. Pre-registration is due by Oct. 24. Children must be potty trained.

WHERE: Xtreme Gymnastics, Poplar Bluff.

COST: $29 pre-registration, $39 at the door.

