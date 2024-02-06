Take a trip around Southeast Missouri for seasonal activities

Upcoming events around Poplar Bluff and Butler County include a rodeo, cancer fundraiser and fall-themed activities.

Chalk Bluff Rodeo

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

WHERE: Ray Clinton Park, Poplar Bluff, as part of Butler County Fair.

COST: $15 for adults, children 5 and under are free. Hook fee is $10.

Costume Leash March

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

A canine costume contest to wrap up the Butler County Fair.

WHERE: Downtown Poplar Bluff Dog Park.

Pinktober Saturday Walk

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

A charity walk promoting breast cancer awareness and benefiting local organizations providing mammograms, preventative screenings, and more. Food, T-shirts and more are available. This event is sponsored by Alpha Delta Nu at Three Rivers College. Direct questions to kspencer1563@mymail.trcc.edu.

WHERE: McLane Park, Poplar Bluff.

COST: Free entrance.

Broseley Homecoming

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

A day of food, family, games, music and more.