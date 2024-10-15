Take a trip around Southeast Missouri for seasonal activities

Upcoming events around Poplar Bluff and Butler County include a rodeo, cancer fundraiser and fall-themed activities.
Chalk Bluff Rodeo
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
WHERE: Ray Clinton Park, Poplar Bluff, as part of Butler County Fair.
COST: $15 for adults, children 5 and under are free. Hook fee is $10.
Costume Leash March
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
A canine costume contest to wrap up the Butler County Fair.
WHERE: Downtown Poplar Bluff Dog Park.
Pinktober Saturday Walk
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
A charity walk promoting breast cancer awareness and benefiting local organizations providing mammograms, preventative screenings, and more. Food, T-shirts and more are available. This event is sponsored by Alpha Delta Nu at Three Rivers College. Direct questions to kspencer1563@mymail.trcc.edu.
WHERE: McLane Park, Poplar Bluff.
COST: Free entrance.
Broseley Homecoming
8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
A day of food, family, games, music and more.
WHERE: Broseley Senior Community Center, 2470 County Road 650.
Mammos & Mocktails: Sip, Scan and Stay Healthy
Noon, Friday, Oct. 25.
A Lunch & Learn with food, giveaways and a panel of experts. Visit www.pbrmc.com/events to register.
WHERE: Holiday Inn Ballroom, Poplar Bluff.
COST: Free.
Pumpkin Plunge
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Go diving for pumpkins and hang out poolside to decorate your prize gourd. All participants get a candy goodie bag. Advised attire is a Halloween costume and swim suit.
WHERE: Black River Coliseum Aquatic & Fitness Center, Poplar Bluff.
COST: $5.
Halloween Parents Nite Out
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Parents are invited to drop off their children ages 3-12 for a night of fun with a costume party, candy hunt, playtime, crafts and a not-so-spooky maze. Pre-registration is due by Oct. 24. Children must be potty trained.
WHERE: Xtreme Gymnastics, Poplar Bluff.
COST: $29 pre-registration, $39 at the door.
