Arts & EntertainmentMarch 18, 2025

Photo gallery: St. Punktrick's concert kicks off holiday weekend

The annual St. Punktrick's Day concert at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau launched the St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities, offering live music and celebration.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Red Claw Promotions presented the third annual St. Punktrick's Day at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Red Claw Promotions presented the third annual St. Punktrick's Day at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Attendees captured memorable moments during the lively performances.​
Attendees captured memorable moments during the lively performances.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The free event was made possible by sponsors: Tried & True Salon, Piercing and Tattoo; Golden Eagle Tattoo; Spectrum Record Lounge; Jackson Audio and Music Supply; The Book Rack; SOTO Property Solutions; Meghan Tyson-Ritter Real Estate; Sounds Studios; Sign Master; and Interior Plus.
The free event was made possible by sponsors: Tried & True Salon, Piercing and Tattoo; Golden Eagle Tattoo; Spectrum Record Lounge; Jackson Audio and Music Supply; The Book Rack; SOTO Property Solutions; Meghan Tyson-Ritter Real Estate; Sounds Studios; Sign Master; and Interior Plus. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Scatterguns drummer, Cody Antill of Cape Girardeau, plays with heat.
Scatterguns drummer, Cody Antill of Cape Girardeau, plays with heat. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Bands prepared for their sets with assistance from Richter Sound & Light.
Bands prepared for their sets with assistance from Richter Sound & Light. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Flight Jacket kicked off the night's performances.
Flight Jacket kicked off the night's performances. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Timothy Godlove of Cape Girardeau stepped in to sing a song with Flight Jacket; he is the lead vocalist for his band, Isabella.​
Timothy Godlove of Cape Girardeau stepped in to sing a song with Flight Jacket; he is the lead vocalist for his band, Isabella.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Guests greeted each other warmly.
Guests greeted each other warmly. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Blue Diamond offered attendees the chance to play pool in the back while enjoying the music.​
Blue Diamond offered attendees the chance to play pool in the back while enjoying the music.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Haddonfields' lead singer, Lewis Naeger of St.Louis gets into it.
The Haddonfields' lead singer, Lewis Naeger of St.Louis gets into it. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Sean Kenney of St. Louis sings along from the audience.
Sean Kenney of St. Louis sings along from the audience. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Nate Comer from Cape Girardeau performed with two of his three bands that night: The Haddonfields and Guy Morgan.​
Nate Comer from Cape Girardeau performed with two of his three bands that night: The Haddonfields and Guy Morgan.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Guests delight in the music and each other.
Guests delight in the music and each other. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Blue Diamond was packed to experience Southeast Missouri’s thriving rock and punk music scene.
Blue Diamond was packed to experience Southeast Missouri’s thriving rock and punk music scene. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Jessica Yeo of Cape Girardeau embraced the holiday spirit with a green wig.​
Jessica Yeo of Cape Girardeau embraced the holiday spirit with a green wig.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The crowd engages with the third band, Guy Morgan.​
The crowd engages with the third band, Guy Morgan.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Nik Scarpaci of Jackson joined Guy Morgan for a song. He can normally be found playing with his band, Noir Daze.
Nik Scarpaci of Jackson joined Guy Morgan for a song. He can normally be found playing with his band, Noir Daze. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The song "We Are the Boys of the Neighborhood" featured both band members and audience participants singing together.​
The song "We Are the Boys of the Neighborhood" featured both band members and audience participants singing together.​ Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
A band member showcases his guitar skills.
A band member showcases his guitar skills. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Scatterguns closed out the evening.
The Scatterguns closed out the evening. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The third annual St. Punktrick's Day concert at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau kicked off St. Patrick's Day weekend Saturday, March 15.

Red Claw Promotions produced the event and sponsors included Tried & True Salon, Piercing and Tattoo; Golden Eagle Tattoo; Spectrum Record Lounge; Jackson Audio and Music Supply; The Book Rack; SOTO Property Solutions; Meghan Tyson-Ritter Real Estate; Sounds Studios; Sign Master; and Interior Plus.

