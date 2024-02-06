Photo gallery: St. Punktrick's concert kicks off holiday weekend

The third annual St. Punktrick's Day concert at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau kicked off St. Patrick's Day weekend Saturday, March 15.
Red Claw Promotions produced the event and sponsors included Tried & True Salon, Piercing and Tattoo; Golden Eagle Tattoo; Spectrum Record Lounge; Jackson Audio and Music Supply; The Book Rack; SOTO Property Solutions; Meghan Tyson-Ritter Real Estate; Sounds Studios; Sign Master; and Interior Plus.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.