Photo gallery: St. Punktrick's concert kicks off holiday weekend

Red Claw Promotions presented the third annual St. Punktrick's Day at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Attendees captured memorable moments during the lively performances.​

The free event was made possible by sponsors: Tried & True Salon, Piercing and Tattoo; Golden Eagle Tattoo; Spectrum Record Lounge; Jackson Audio and Music Supply; The Book Rack; SOTO Property Solutions; Meghan Tyson-Ritter Real Estate; Sounds Studios; Sign Master; and Interior Plus.

Scatterguns drummer, Cody Antill of Cape Girardeau, plays with heat.

Bands prepared for their sets with assistance from Richter Sound & Light.

Flight Jacket kicked off the night's performances.

Timothy Godlove of Cape Girardeau stepped in to sing a song with Flight Jacket; he is the lead vocalist for his band, Isabella.​

Guests greeted each other warmly.

Blue Diamond offered attendees the chance to play pool in the back while enjoying the music.​

The Haddonfields' lead singer, Lewis Naeger of St.Louis gets into it.

Sean Kenney of St. Louis sings along from the audience.

Nate Comer from Cape Girardeau performed with two of his three bands that night: The Haddonfields and Guy Morgan.​

Guests delight in the music and each other.

Blue Diamond was packed to experience Southeast Missouri's thriving rock and punk music scene.

Jessica Yeo of Cape Girardeau embraced the holiday spirit with a green wig.​

The crowd engages with the third band, Guy Morgan.​

Nik Scarpaci of Jackson joined Guy Morgan for a song. He can normally be found playing with his band, Noir Daze.

The song "We Are the Boys of the Neighborhood" featured both band members and audience participants singing together.​

A band member showcases his guitar skills.