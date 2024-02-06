All sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 19, 2024

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has a poignant vibe this year

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony promises a star-studded yet bittersweet night, honoring legends like Cher and the late Jimmy Buffett, amid tributes to departed icons. Streaming on Disney+.

MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
FILE - Wayne Kramer, co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5, plays a guitar at his recording studio in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Wayne Kramer, co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5, plays a guitar at his recording studio in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Dave Matthews, of Dave Matthews Band, performs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Dave Matthews, of Dave Matthews Band, performs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
FILE - English blues singer John Mayall performs with his band The Bluesbreakers, on the stage of the Miles Davis hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Monday, July 7, 2008. (Sandro Campardo/Keystone via AP, File)
FILE - English blues singer John Mayall performs with his band The Bluesbreakers, on the stage of the Miles Davis hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Monday, July 7, 2008. (Sandro Campardo/Keystone via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Dionne Warwick performs at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
FILE - Dionne Warwick performs at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - Members of the Dave Matthews Band, Tim Reynolds, Jeff Coffin, Boyd Tinsley, Rashawn Ross, Dave Matthews, Stefan Lessard and Carter Beauford arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Members of the Dave Matthews Band, Tim Reynolds, Jeff Coffin, Boyd Tinsley, Rashawn Ross, Dave Matthews, Stefan Lessard and Carter Beauford arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Peter Frampton performs during "Finale - The Farewell Tour" at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Peter Frampton performs during "Finale - The Farewell Tour" at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
FILE - Thom Gimbel, from left, Michael Bluestein, Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Thom Gimbel, from left, Michael Bluestein, Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
FILE - Mick Jones of the band Foreigner performs in concert during the "Soundtrack of Summer Tour 2014" in Camden, N.J., on July 3, 2014. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Mick Jones of the band Foreigner performs in concert during the "Soundtrack of Summer Tour 2014" in Camden, N.J., on July 3, 2014. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - Ozzy Osbourne performs at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on May 12, 2014. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Ozzy Osbourne performs at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on May 12, 2014. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night promises to be starry, jamming — and bittersweet. So many of the honorees this time have been lost.

Of the seven original members of Kool & the Gang, there is only one, Robert “Kool” Bell. There will be no living members of the MC5, which suffered the recent deaths of its two last original members, drummer Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson and guitarist and singer Wayne Kramer.Foreigner's original bassist Ed Gagliardi and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald have died and guitarist Mick Jones has been sidelined by Parkinson’s disease. A Tribe Called Quest has lost Phife Dawg.

“I wish George was here and the rest of the other gentlemen — the other original members — because they well deserve this recognition,” said Hahn Brown, widow of Kool & the Gang drummer and songwriter George Brown, who died in 2023.

In many ways, the class of 2024 — which also includes Peter Frampton,Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, the late Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick and the late Alexis Korner, the late John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton — is a catch-up class, reflecting turnover in the hall's leadership.

“There’s been a change over from some of the old guard in years past so you see artists like Rush and Kiss and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Randy Rhodes, the MC5 and Judas Priest getting in. Whereas before that might not have been the case,” says Tom Morello, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist for bands like Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave.

Now it will have a band Morello has long championed, the MC5, who paved the way for the Stooges, the Ramones, the Clash, the Sex Pistols, Rage Against the Machine and System of a Down.

Saturday's induction ceremony will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. It will stream live on Disney+. A special featuring performance highlights and standout moments will air on ABC on Jan. 1.

The Hall says the Dave Matthews Band, Blige, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang and Warwick will be performing live.

Cher — the only artist to have a No. 1 song in each of the past six decades — and Blige, with eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, will help boost the number of women in the Hall, which critics say is too low.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

There had been a starry push to get Foreigner — with the hits “Urgent” and “Hot Blooded” — into the Hall, with Mark Ronson, Jack Black, Slash, Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney all publicly backing the move. Ronson’s stepfather is Mick Jones, Foreigner’s founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist.

Warwick will arrive at the ceremony only a few days after attending a memorial to her longtime friend and collaborator, Cissy Houston, in Newark, New Jersey. Jennifer Hudson and Teyana Taylor will help induct her.

Other members of rock, pop and hip-hop royalty will be on hand to help usher the class in, including Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato,Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash and The Roots.

Julia Roberts will help induct the Dave Matthews Band — she's a self-avowed superfan and she appeared in the band’s video for the 2005 single, “Dreamgirl.” Dua Lipa will be doing the same for Cher and Busta Rhymes will be performing with A Tribe Called Quest.

While no country act is being inducted this year, country artists will be heard. Kenny Chesney and Mac MacAnally will team up to pay tribute to Buffett, while Urban will play in honor of Frampton. Meanwhile, Hagar revealed he'll be part of the team inducting Foreigner and will sing “Hot Blooded.”

