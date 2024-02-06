Renowned saxophonist and jazz educator Chip McNeill took center stage at the Clark Terry Jazz Festival on Feb. 7, 2025, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau, delivering a masterful performance alongside the Southeast Missouri State University Jazz bands.

With a career spanning collaborations with musical icons such as Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Maynard Ferguson, Doc Severinsen,and Natalie Cole, McNeill brought artistry and storytelling to the stage. Under the direction of Felipe Brito, festival director, the university ensembles created a dynamic backdrop for McNeill’s performance, blending intricate harmonies and rhythmic energy that filled Bedell Performance Hall with the spirit of jazz.