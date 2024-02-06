Renowned saxophonist and jazz educator Chip McNeill took center stage at the Clark Terry Jazz Festival on Feb. 7, 2025, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau, delivering a masterful performance alongside the Southeast Missouri State University Jazz bands.
With a career spanning collaborations with musical icons such as Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Maynard Ferguson, Doc Severinsen,and Natalie Cole, McNeill brought artistry and storytelling to the stage. Under the direction of Felipe Brito, festival director, the university ensembles created a dynamic backdrop for McNeill’s performance, blending intricate harmonies and rhythmic energy that filled Bedell Performance Hall with the spirit of jazz.
The Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival, an annual celebration of jazz excellence, honors the legacy of legendary trumpeter Clark Terry and his profound influence on jazz music and education. The festival combines high school and collegiate jazz ensembles for immersive performances, masterclasses, and clinics led by esteemed jazz educators and guest artists.
As a seasoned performer and mentor, McNeill’s participation in this year’s event exemplified the festival’s mission to inspire the next generation of musicians. Southeast Missouri State University jazz students also joined McNeill on a smaller stage Saturday night at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau for an intimate club setting of jazz standards.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.