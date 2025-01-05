Pop Culture Happenings: January 2025

We mark the 50th anniversary of spinning the wheel, the 40th anniversary of Montana winning in San Fran and the 25th anniversary of the Pope opening the door on 2000.

1975

50 years ago

On Jan. 6, 1975, the game show “Wheel of Fortune” premiered. On this show created by Merv Griffin, contestants earned cash or prizes after spinning a giant roulette-type wheel and correctly guessing a letter in the puzzle. The first contestant to guess the word or phrase won. Chuck Woolery was the original host, but Pat Sajak took over in 1981. Sajak’s co-host and letter turner, Vanna White, joined the show in 1982. “Wheel of Fortune” ranks as the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States, with 8,000 episodes taped and aired as of June 7, 2024. Sajak retired from the show on June 7, 2024, and Ryan Seacrest took over hosting du- ties on Sept. 9, 2024.

1985

40 years ago

On Jan. 20, 1985, the Miami Dolphins faced off with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. The game was hyped as the battle between two great quarterbacks: Miami’s Dan Marino and San Francisco’s Joe Montana. The Dolphins entered their fifth Super Bowl, and the 49ers made their second Super Bowl appearance.

After trailing 10–7 in the first quarter, the 49ers ended up taking the game in dominating fashion, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter and 10 unanswered points in the second half, defeating the Dolphins by a score of 38-16. Montana, who was named the Super Bowl MVP, threw for three touchdowns and broke the Super Bowl record for most rushing yards gained by a quarterback with his five rushes for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. President Ronald Reagan appeared live via satellite from the White House and tossed the coin.

2000

25 years ago

On Jan. 1, 2000, Pope John Paul II opened the Holy Door of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome to mark the new millennium and the Great Jubilee of 2000. The Pope presided at a Eucharistic celebration of the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the World Day of Peace. In his homily, the Pope spoke of strengthening the progress of peace that is always threatened.

“We are reminded by the painful events that have marked the history of the 20th Century on various occasions,” the Pope said. “This is why, more than ever, we must wish each other peace in God's name.”