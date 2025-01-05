All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Story Sponsored By MRV BanksMRV Banks
Sponsored Story
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 5, 2025

Pop Culture Happenings: January 2025

Take a look back at major world events that happened in January 1975, 1985 and 2000.

Danny Walter
story image illustation

We mark the 50th anniversary of spinning the wheel, the 40th anniversary of Montana winning in San Fran and the 25th anniversary of the Pope opening the door on 2000.

1975

50 years ago

On Jan. 6, 1975, the game show “Wheel of Fortune” premiered. On this show created by Merv Griffin, contestants earned cash or prizes after spinning a giant roulette-type wheel and correctly guessing a letter in the puzzle. The first contestant to guess the word or phrase won. Chuck Woolery was the original host, but Pat Sajak took over in 1981. Sajak’s co-host and letter turner, Vanna White, joined the show in 1982. “Wheel of Fortune” ranks as the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States, with 8,000 episodes taped and aired as of June 7, 2024. Sajak retired from the show on June 7, 2024, and Ryan Seacrest took over hosting du- ties on Sept. 9, 2024.

1985

40 years ago

On Jan. 20, 1985, the Miami Dolphins faced off with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. The game was hyped as the battle between two great quarterbacks: Miami’s Dan Marino and San Francisco’s Joe Montana. The Dolphins entered their fifth Super Bowl, and the 49ers made their second Super Bowl appearance.

After trailing 10–7 in the first quarter, the 49ers ended up taking the game in dominating fashion, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter and 10 unanswered points in the second half, defeating the Dolphins by a score of 38-16. Montana, who was named the Super Bowl MVP, threw for three touchdowns and broke the Super Bowl record for most rushing yards gained by a quarterback with his five rushes for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. President Ronald Reagan appeared live via satellite from the White House and tossed the coin.

2000

25 years ago

On Jan. 1, 2000, Pope John Paul II opened the Holy Door of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome to mark the new millennium and the Great Jubilee of 2000. The Pope presided at a Eucharistic celebration of the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the World Day of Peace. In his homily, the Pope spoke of strengthening the progress of peace that is always threatened.

“We are reminded by the painful events that have marked the history of the 20th Century on various occasions,” the Pope said. “This is why, more than ever, we must wish each other peace in God's name.”

Story Sponsorsponsor logoMRV Banks
Related
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 23, 2024
Photo gallery: SEMO Mystic Events' Starfall Ball 2024
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 22, 2024
'Sonic 3' bests 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at the box office
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 15, 2024
Poem: Together
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 8, 2024
Pop Culture Happenings: December

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Han, Stern and Blumenthal to perform the Rhythm of Latin dance with classical twist at Scout Hall Friday
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5, 2024
Han, Stern and Blumenthal to perform the Rhythm of Latin dance with classical twist at Scout Hall Friday
'Moana 2' sails to a record $221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 1, 2024
'Moana 2' sails to a record $221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
Mendelssohn Octet to perform at chamber music event hosted by Southeast Symphony Society, Kellerman Foundation
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 29, 2024
Mendelssohn Octet to perform at chamber music event hosted by Southeast Symphony Society, Kellerman Foundation
Thanksgiving tradition
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28, 2024
Thanksgiving tradition
Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 24, 2024
Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Poplar Bluff
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 22, 2024
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Poplar Bluff
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'Bedtime Stories'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21, 2024
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'Bedtime Stories'
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 19, 2024
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy