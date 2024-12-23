Photo gallery: SEMO Mystic Events' Starfall Ball 2024

The inaugural Starfall Ball by SEMO Mystic Events was held at the Drury Inn Convention Center on Saturday, December 21. Guests enjoyed commemorative glasses and other merchandise crafted by Letty Bolen of Sesser, Illinois. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Attendees from across the region gathered to celebrate the Winter Solstice and the beloved ACOTAR series by Sarah J. Maas at the Starfall Ball. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Event planner Susan Abney of Scott City personally greeted each guest at the entrance, ensuring a warm welcome. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Breanna Bright and her husband, Shawn Lohman of Cape Girardeau, dazzled on the dance floor with their ballroom dancing skills. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

A variety of food, drinks, and desserts were served throughout the evening. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Abbie Messmer of Cape Girardeau showcases her self-made dress on her visit for the holidays from her current home in the Czech Republic. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Kirstan Mirgeaux of Candid Captures Cape ensures each guest approved their photo in the photo booth. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Grace Jones of Mount Vernon and Jessica West of Buncombe twirle their friend on the dance floor. Grace shared her love for "Mist & Fury" and expressed excitement to start the "Throne of Glass" series. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Brian Russell of Cape Girardeau’s Sound Advantage playes the designated Starfall playlist, setting the tone for the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The Starfall Ball reached full capacity immediately after its announcement, requiring an expansion to accommodate 150 guests. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Guests embraced the chance to dress as their favorite book characters in this black-tie affair with the best outfit winning a special prize. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Hannah Midkiff from Annapolis and Ashley Wilfong from Des Arc share a friendly conversation at the artistically crafted tables. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Brittney Edmonds of Fredericktown arrived in full costume, complete with intricate wings. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The night was complete with the Starry cake. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Abbie Messmer and Hilary Cornman of Leopold smile for a photo Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The photo booth by Candid Captures Cape remained open all night, offering attendees opportunities for keepsake photographs. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian