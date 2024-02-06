Photo Gallery: More photos from Cape Comic Con 2024

Celebrity Guests and Panels

The convention hosted several renowned voice actors, including Josh Keaton and Vanessa Marshall, known for their work in popular animated series and video games. Their presence attracted fans eager to hear insights into the industry and participate in Q&A sessions. Panels covered a wide range of topics, from comic book creation to the evolution of video game storytelling.

Activities and Attractions

In addition to celebrity panels, Cape Comic Con 2024 featured a cosplay contest, which showcased the creativity and dedication of fans who brought their favorite characters to life. Art exhibits featured works from local and national artists. Vendors sold a wide array of merchandise, from rare collectibles to handmade crafts. Attendees could even get a tattoo while at the convention. To see images from the convention, click through the arrows in this photo gallery.