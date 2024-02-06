All sections
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 4, 2024

Photo Gallery: More photos from Cape Comic Con 2024

Cape Comic Con was held at the Show Me Center Nov. 1-3, 2024. Here are photos from Day #2, featuring scenes from the cosplay contest.

Some of the contestants in the cosplay contest.
Some of the contestants in the cosplay contest.
The winner in the youth cosplay contest.
The winner in the youth cosplay contest.
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
A view of the main floor of Cape Comic Con 2024 from a balcony.
A view of the main floor of Cape Comic Con 2024 from a balcony.
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
Judges in the cosplay contest ask questions to one of the contestants.
Judges in the cosplay contest ask questions to one of the contestants.
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
Part of the crowd watching the cosplay contest.
Part of the crowd watching the cosplay contest.
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
The three winners of the adult cosplay contest, who scored points in personality as well as their costumes.
The three winners of the adult cosplay contest, who scored points in personality as well as their costumes.
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian

Cape Comic Con 2024 took place from Nov. 1-3 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The convention, organized by Cape Events, featured a diverse lineup of panels, cosplay contests, and celebrity appearances, drawing fans from across the region.

Celebrity Guests and Panels

The convention hosted several renowned voice actors, including Josh Keaton and Vanessa Marshall, known for their work in popular animated series and video games. Their presence attracted fans eager to hear insights into the industry and participate in Q&A sessions. Panels covered a wide range of topics, from comic book creation to the evolution of video game storytelling.

Activities and Attractions

In addition to celebrity panels, Cape Comic Con 2024 featured a cosplay contest, which showcased the creativity and dedication of fans who brought their favorite characters to life. Art exhibits featured works from local and national artists. Vendors sold a wide array of merchandise, from rare collectibles to handmade crafts. Attendees could even get a tattoo while at the convention. To see images from the convention, click through the arrows in this photo gallery.

