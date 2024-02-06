Photo gallery: Children's Arts Festival

The 25th annual Children's Arts Festival, organized by Arts Council of Southeast Missouri featured more than 200 artworks from young artists around the region.
The event kicked off Youth Art Month and included performances by SEMO Music Academy, SEMO Strings under the direction of Sophia Han and The Abbey Road Warriors.
Theme for the festival was "Yellow Submarine", a reference to The Beatles, and it was held at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Proceeds will support after-school programming for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.
