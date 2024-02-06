All sections
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 10, 2025

Photo gallery: Children's Arts Festival

The 25th annual Children's Arts Festival in Southeast Missouri showcased over 200 artworks by young artists, with performances by local music groups. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club's programs.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
The 25th Children’s Arts Festival was held at Scout Hall on Feb. 7 and 8, bringing to life the theme "Yellow Submarine" with vibrant ’60s pop art and colorful imagery. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Arts Council Director Kelly Downes announced at the festival that the Arts Council will be moving it offices to Scout Hall, stating, “We are pairing both music and the proliferation of arts for everybody and every medium coming out of this place.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Students from third to eighth grade across the region submitted their artwork, filling Scout Hall with creativity. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The hall was packed with families, artists and community members celebrating young talent. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Gallery Manager Lauren Bishop thanked sponsors, including Missouri Arts Council, Scout Hall, Midway Trailers/Missouri Great Dane and eDen Health Spa & Salon. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Nikki Shultz, serving as art juror, announces the winners. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Each winner received a certificate and had a special photo opportunity on stage. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Parents and grandparents look on with pride as young artists were recognized. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Ja’Marko Jones won Best in Show, posing for a photo with Arts Council of Southeast Misosuri director Kelly Downes and art competition juror Nikki Shultz. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
A congratulatory cake was shared to honor the 25th anniversary of the Children’s Arts Festival. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Ja’Niya Jones of Cape Girardeau has her face painted by volunteer Joe Richardson. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Becky Brown prepares beautifully decorated cakes, bringing her creations to life. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Crowds move up and down the stairs, offering more time to admire the hand-painted windows. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Children enjoyed snacks and laughter after their face-painting sessions. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio put on an energetic and engaging performance. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Jesse Steele played Beatles classics in keeping with the "Yellow Submarine" theme.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Riley Edmunds of Cape Girardeau finds a quiet corner to draw. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Two hundred student artists brought this year’s theme to life.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The 25th annual Children's Arts Festival, organized by Arts Council of Southeast Missouri featured more than 200 artworks from young artists around the region.

The event kicked off Youth Art Month and included performances by SEMO Music Academy, SEMO Strings under the direction of Sophia Han and The Abbey Road Warriors.

Theme for the festival was "Yellow Submarine", a reference to The Beatles, and it was held at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Proceeds will support after-school programming for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.

