Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 27, 2024
'Noises Off' premieres at River Campus on Thursday
The Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance 2024-2025 season started with the comedy 'Noises Off' on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Frederick Fellowes played by Southeast Missouri State's Zay Williams speaks to another cast member on stage as a part of the play 'Noises Off' on Thursday, Sept. 26. Tim Nicolai directed the play.
Frederick Fellowes played by Southeast Missouri State's Zay Williams speaks to another cast member on stage as a part of the play 'Noises Off' on Thursday, Sept. 26. Tim Nicolai directed the play.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Cast members Zander Card, Joy Ross, Abbie Van Pelt and Zay Williams sit onstage while their characters are directed by Lloyd Dallas played by Miko Hare in the play 'Noises Off' on Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Bedell Performance Hall.
Cast members Zander Card, Joy Ross, Abbie Van Pelt and Zay Williams sit onstage while their characters are directed by Lloyd Dallas played by Miko Hare in the play 'Noises Off' on Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Bedell Performance Hall.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University River Campus' Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance 2024-2025 season started with the comedy "Noises Off" on Thursday, Sept. 26.

According to the university's website, the production is "a classic farce" by Michael Frayn’s that "follows a London theatre troupe attempting to put on a production of 'Nothing On' with trouble onstage and drama offstage. The troupe begins to fall apart as their 10-week tour continues, and it all ends with a hilarious and frantic final curtain to close out their performances."

For tickets, visit https://https://semo.evenue.net/events/NOI.

River Campus
