'Noises Off' premieres at River Campus on Thursday

Southeast Missouri State University River Campus' Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance 2024-2025 season started with the comedy "Noises Off" on Thursday, Sept. 26.

According to the university's website, the production is "a classic farce" by Michael Frayn’s that "follows a London theatre troupe attempting to put on a production of 'Nothing On' with trouble onstage and drama offstage. The troupe begins to fall apart as their 10-week tour continues, and it all ends with a hilarious and frantic final curtain to close out their performances."