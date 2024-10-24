Plenty to do this Halloween week

Events and activities fill this Halloween week.

Among them:

Tuesday, Oct. 29

• Emporium Esoterica will be holding Boos on Broadway Ghost tour starting at 7 p.m. Attendees will meet in the parking lot of 920 Broadway across from Burritoville. This is a two-hour event and tickets are $40. Join the host to unravel the haunted history of Cape Girardeau, delving into tales of mystery, folklore and ghostly encounters that have lingered for centuries. Walk the forgotten paths, explore shadowy corners and hear about the eerie events that shaped the city. From legends of restless spirits to chilling true stories, this tour will take attendees on a journey through the lost stories and hidden haunts of Broadway. Perfect for ghost enthusiasts, history buffs,and anyone looking for a spine-tingling adventure!

• Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus will be holding a free percussion trick-or-treat concert. This is a family-friendly concert of popular film, cartoon and video game music. The audience is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Treats will be distributed after the concert. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

• Goose and Gander, 437 Broadway, will be holding a trick-or-treat candy and spirits event starting at 6 p.m. Their event page asks “Do you always end up with a big bag of Halloween candy and want to know what to enjoy with it? We will pair different candies and sweets with various other foods and a variety of spirits to see what goes great together!” Tickets are $40 with a maximum of 24 attendees.

• The American Ghost Project will be holding a Devil’s Night. Participants will be locked in Walther's Funeral Home, 418 Broadway, in Downtown Cape! "Can you survive the night?"

• Sip 'N' Spook 2024. A spooky good time is planned at Kenny's Flippin' Burgers, 418 Broadway. Get ready for a night of chilling drinks, delicious bites and ghostly fun. Dress up in the most frightful costume and enjoy the eerie atmosphere.

Thursday, Oct. 31

• Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be holding a trunk-or-treat at Shawnee Sports Complex, 1157 S. West End Blvd. The little ghouls and goblins can safely trick-or-treat from car to car, each decorated in fun and festive themes. The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Those attending will be able to enjoy candy, treats, decorated trunks, fun activities and games, photo opportunities, spooky music and more.

• Jackson Manor, 710 Broadridge Drive, will be hosting a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Join for a fun-filled evening with candy, costumes and creative trunks. Bring the whole family and enjoy a safe and spooky Halloween celebration with residents and staff.

• Chick-fil-A, 3333 Gordonville Road, in Cape Girardeau will be holding its own trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Children 12 and younger are invited to wear their costume to receive a free kid’s meal. Promotion is valid at Chick-fil-A Cape Girardeau only.