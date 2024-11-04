Jim Cummings, the legendary voice actor known for his portrayal of over a hundred Disney animated characters, celebrated his 72nd birthday at Cape Con 2024, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The annual three-day weekend event made its first appearance at the home of the Southeast Missouri State men's and women's basketball teams (and numerous other events) after previously being at the Drury Plaza Hotel.

Cummings held a fan panel on Friday, where he answered questions from local fans in attendance, so long as they tell him their favorite dessert. He also celebrated his podcast, "Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings" surpassing 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. At Disney, Cummings is known for Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and a whole host of villains, most famously Pete from the Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Cummings said the inspiration for most of his villain roles came from an attempt at a Zero Mostel impression, saying if you have an impression that doesn't land, "It's a new character."

On top of his numerous villainous voice roles, Cummings also sang the songs for the antagonists in "The Lion King" and "Anastasia."

“Villains always get the cool songs,” Cummings said. “You always have to laugh at the end of the song because that’s what they do.”

During the panel, he teased his upcoming projects with Disney, the first being the DLC addition of his character, Hondo Ohnaka, in the Star Wars video game, "Outlaws".

"I'm not a gamer, but I'm about to be," Cummings said.