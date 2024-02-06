‘Idle Hands’ filming underway in Southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF — A low hum of multiple voices speaking at a controlled volume filled the air, as approximately 30 extras took their seats in Haffy’s Sports Bar and Grill on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10. Everyone awaited hearing the one word that let them know it was time to make a movie: “Action!”
Michael Hibler said he wanted to “bring a little bit of Hollywood to Southeast Missouri.” So he set out writing an original screenplay for his suspense/thriller “Idle Hands”. And, though it is a short film with three primary scenes, Hibler knew he would need multiple extras to give one of the scenes authenticity.
Hibler advertised on social media that he needed approximately 40 extras, and those who showed up Sunday were ready to work.
“Thank you all so much for coming out,” Hibler said before filming began. “I’m really excited about this and I’m glad to have your support. The No. 1 rule is to have fun.”
Roy Ward of Wappapello was quick to point out the second rule: Don’t look at the camera. Ward is familiar with the rules because this is the fourth film he has been involved with. All the other films he was cast in were shot in the state of Missouri as well.
“I think we can probably count on seeing more filmmakers here in the future,” Ward said. “I think the area has a lot to offer for different types of settings, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see more events like this come around.”
Ward has known Hibler for years and has helped scout locations and build sets.
Alexandra Torres and Jamie Hickson, both of Poplar Bluff, arrived together to be part of the fun.
“Jamie is like an uncle to me,” Torres remarked. “He and my dad are really good friends. We just thought this would be a really cool experience.”
Hickson said he had already been involved with a separate production for a film named “Wishmaker”, and he has been active in community theater for several years with the Poplar Bluff Stage Company.
“I was actually in ‘Gone Girl’ as an extra when it filmed in Cape Girardeau,” Hickson noted. “These are really neat experiences to have.”
Hickson said he believes that technology has finally allowed filmmakers more freedom to shoot at locations that may have been problematic in the past.
“That’s the beautiful thing about technology,” Hibler added. “So many things used to be shot in California because of the steady climate and natural light. But, now, these new cameras are smaller and easier to transport and you can pretty much make a movie anywhere.”
Hibler explained that, in addition to Haffy’s, he will be filming on his own personal property in Fairdealing as well as filming at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville.
“I want to keep things simple,” Hibler remarked. “I want to avoid an over-processed look, and there will be a lot of cinematic storytelling with the camera movement.”
Hibler has also had to assume the role as an actor in his own production, as one of the primary roles was vacated at the last minute by the person previously cast.
“I’m just thrilled to be able to make this movie,” Hibler said. “It’s good for me and my mental health to have this as an outlet; and it’s a project I’m really excited about. And I’m very happy to see so many people within the community come along to help in various ways. It really does make me feel good.”
Hibler said principal filming for the movie should be completed within a few weeks, but doesn’t have an exact timetable for post-production and the subsequent release.
“Like I said, I just wanted to bring a little bit of Hollywood to Southeast Missouri,” Hibler said. “And it looks like more and more people want to have that experience. I’m glad I can help them get it.”
