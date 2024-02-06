‘Idle Hands’ filming underway in Southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF — A low hum of multiple voices speaking at a controlled volume filled the air, as approximately 30 extras took their seats in Haffy’s Sports Bar and Grill on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10. Everyone awaited hearing the one word that let them know it was time to make a movie: “Action!”

Michael Hibler said he wanted to “bring a little bit of Hollywood to Southeast Missouri.” So he set out writing an original screenplay for his suspense/thriller “Idle Hands”. And, though it is a short film with three primary scenes, Hibler knew he would need multiple extras to give one of the scenes authenticity.

Hibler advertised on social media that he needed approximately 40 extras, and those who showed up Sunday were ready to work.

“Thank you all so much for coming out,” Hibler said before filming began. “I’m really excited about this and I’m glad to have your support. The No. 1 rule is to have fun.”

Roy Ward of Wappapello was quick to point out the second rule: Don’t look at the camera. Ward is familiar with the rules because this is the fourth film he has been involved with. All the other films he was cast in were shot in the state of Missouri as well.

“I think we can probably count on seeing more filmmakers here in the future,” Ward said. “I think the area has a lot to offer for different types of settings, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see more events like this come around.”

Ward has known Hibler for years and has helped scout locations and build sets.

Alexandra Torres and Jamie Hickson, both of Poplar Bluff, arrived together to be part of the fun.

“Jamie is like an uncle to me,” Torres remarked. “He and my dad are really good friends. We just thought this would be a really cool experience.”