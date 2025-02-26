All sections
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 26, 2025

Photo gallery: From silence to song — Evan Webb’s ‘Sit Down and Shut Up’ validates the messy human experience

Evan Webb's "Sit Down and Shut Up" transformed an evening in Cape Girardeau into a heartfelt gathering, where four artists shared songs of love, loss, and life, creating a space for genuine human connection.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Evan Webb’s “Sit Down and Shut Up” was a unique singer/songwriter event held at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 22, 2025. Evan Webb of McClure, Illinois, created the event to offer artists an opportunity to explain their craft, while also giving guests a chance to sit back and reflect on music in new ways.
Throughout the evening, an echo of understanding resonated between the stage and the audience. “Sit Down and Shut Up” was both a reinvention of traditional home shows and a bold exploration of the possible evolution of live music experiences.
Guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the lyrics, enjoying the music in the serene atmosphere of a silent audience.
On this third installment of SDSU, four artists — Evan Webb, Heather Hammers, Jessie Schupbach and Hunter Hathcoat — shared the stage and alternated performing.
Heather Hammers of Carbondale, Illinois, performs the emotional ballad “I Will Love You 'Til the Day I Die,” which was also airing as part of a YouTube special that evening.
Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, was the perfect setting for the event with a cozy ambiance.
Evan Webb hand-built the stage in his shop, crafting a warm, living roomlike atmosphere complete with coffee brewing on the back counter and a sink holding it all together.
Evan Webb greets guests, inviting everyone to help themselves to the buffet spread, provided by Celebrations Restaurant.
The artists took to the stage and shared not just their songs, but personal moments between sets, with jokes and light-hearted quips that kept the mood relaxed.
Hunter Hathcoat of Ellington brought laughter and honky-tonk tunes, reflecting on his 10 years of music-making, stating, “A great idea always comes back.”
Heather Hammers, a lifelong musician from Carbondale, Illinois, captivated the audience with her heartfelt tunes.
Jessie Schupbach, originally from Sparta, Illinois, stepped out of her comfort zone to perform solo, showcasing her musical growth.
Scout Hall founder, Jeff Rawson, listens attentively from the back, quietly supporting the event and its vibrant community spirit.
The show wouldn’t have been possible without the behind-the-scenes work of Scout Hall’s sound tech and staff.
The evening ended with a standing ovation, a testament to the impact the show had on everyone in the room.
In the warm glow of Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau, the evening unfolded not as a performance, but as a gathering — where songs weren’t just played, but lived.

Sit Down and Shut Up, held Feb. 22, focused on exploring the essence of songwriting. Four artists — Evan Webb, Heather Hammers, Jessie Schupbach and Hunter Hathcoat — took turns sharing songs shaped by love, loss, small-town struggles and the occasional battle with houseplants. Some songs took five minutes to write; others had been years in the making. Each one wove into a tapestry of raw emotion, inviting the audience to settle in — to truly listen in a way modern life rarely allows.

The stage, built by Evan Webb’s own hands — now slightly battered but filled with purpose — stood at the center of it all.

“I built the stage and broke my hand so you all could enjoy this," he began, explaining that music isn’t just background noise but a language, a way of saying the things we struggle to put into words.

For Webb, songwriting is its own form of therapy.

“There’s a lot you can express in a turn of phrase more than basic conversation. It’s a better medium,” he explained.

Between performances, easy conversation and laughter amongst the artists onstage broke the unique ache of silence, easing the weight of heartbreak-laden lyrics, until the sound of strings plucked by nimble fingers brought the room back to a quiet reverence for the next song.

Jessie Schupbach of Sparta, Illinois, took a brave step out of her comfort zone, performing solo — something she rarely does without her fiancé. Her music balanced humor and pain, her haunting refrain of “you can only tread the water for so long” lingering in the air long after her song ended.

Heather Hammers of Carbondale, Illinois, has been writing music nearly all her life, penning her first song at age 8 with songs inspired by life, love, and her daughter.

“If I could give my younger self advice, it would be to practice more, make as much as possible and not waste time,” she shared.

Hunter Hathcoat of Ellington, Missouri, has spent a decade crafting songs steeped in honky-tonk and small-town nostalgia. He cherished the night’s rare setting among, as he said, people who care for the craft.

Before playing "Dry Up or Drown", Webb reflected on how he once shouted at God for not saving his hometown — only to later realize that his old elementary school had been bought and turned into a church.

“God is great and God is good, but He’s never gonna save this town” the song intones, incorrectly it seems.

"Sit Down and Shut Up" is a manifestation of that: a lyrical embodiment of old friendships, the kind that show up when the house is a wreck, the plants are all dying and this week's tune is a replay of last week's.

The final singalong — a humorous anthem of rejection, high heels and even higher standards by Hathcoat — brought the audience to its feet in a standing ovation.

Ultimately, the event wasn’t just about music. It was about creating a space where art was truly valued and the human experience was laid bare, in all its messy, mundane and beautiful moments. It was a feeling of home found in song and, for the songwriters, the comforting knowledge that someone is truly listening.

