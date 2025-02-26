In the warm glow of Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau, the evening unfolded not as a performance, but as a gathering — where songs weren’t just played, but lived.

Sit Down and Shut Up, held Feb. 22, focused on exploring the essence of songwriting. Four artists — Evan Webb, Heather Hammers, Jessie Schupbach and Hunter Hathcoat — took turns sharing songs shaped by love, loss, small-town struggles and the occasional battle with houseplants. Some songs took five minutes to write; others had been years in the making. Each one wove into a tapestry of raw emotion, inviting the audience to settle in — to truly listen in a way modern life rarely allows.

The stage, built by Evan Webb’s own hands — now slightly battered but filled with purpose — stood at the center of it all.

“I built the stage and broke my hand so you all could enjoy this," he began, explaining that music isn’t just background noise but a language, a way of saying the things we struggle to put into words.

For Webb, songwriting is its own form of therapy.

“There’s a lot you can express in a turn of phrase more than basic conversation. It’s a better medium,” he explained.

Between performances, easy conversation and laughter amongst the artists onstage broke the unique ache of silence, easing the weight of heartbreak-laden lyrics, until the sound of strings plucked by nimble fingers brought the room back to a quiet reverence for the next song.

Jessie Schupbach of Sparta, Illinois, took a brave step out of her comfort zone, performing solo — something she rarely does without her fiancé. Her music balanced humor and pain, her haunting refrain of “you can only tread the water for so long” lingering in the air long after her song ended.