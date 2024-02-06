Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downtown Cape

Residents of the Cape Girardeau area looking for fun fall activities have their opportunity this weekend at the third-annual Riverfront Fall Festival.
The festival is a “high-quality free family-oriented downtown event that features five bands, multiple food trucks, 70 craft vendors and lots of kids activities." It will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the downtown riverfront and Water Street in Cape Girardeau.
In addition, the Riverfront Fall Festival Committee is sponsoring a “Scarecrow Stroll”, which features several scarecrows on display downtown representing local businesses and organizations. Scarecrows will be judged Thursday, Oct. 17, and awards will be presented for first, second and third place.
You can see a full schedule online at www.visitcape.com/riverfront-fall-festival.
