Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downtown Cape

Residents of the Cape Girardeau area looking for fun fall activities have their opportunity this weekend at the third-annual Riverfront Fall Festival.

The festival is a “high-quality free family-oriented downtown event that features five bands, multiple food trucks, 70 craft vendors and lots of kids activities." It will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the downtown riverfront and Water Street in Cape Girardeau.