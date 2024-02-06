All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 16, 2024

Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downtown Cape

Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Fall Festival is scheduled for this Saturday with live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and kids' activities. It will also include a Scarecrow Stroll and awards.

Southeast Missourian
Pumpkins line the riverfront walk Oct. 22, 2022, at the Riverfront Fall Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Pumpkins line the riverfront walk Oct. 22, 2022, at the Riverfront Fall Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Residents of the Cape Girardeau area looking for fun fall activities have their opportunity this weekend at the third-annual Riverfront Fall Festival.

The festival is a “high-quality free family-oriented downtown event that features five bands, multiple food trucks, 70 craft vendors and lots of kids activities." It will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the downtown riverfront and Water Street in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition, the Riverfront Fall Festival Committee is sponsoring a “Scarecrow Stroll”, which features several scarecrows on display downtown representing local businesses and organizations. Scarecrows will be judged Thursday, Oct. 17, and awards will be presented for first, second and third place.

You can see a full schedule online at www.visitcape.com/riverfront-fall-festival.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Community
Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Movie Review: Is the killer bachelor No. 1 or No. 2? Anna Ke...
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, ...
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 15
Movie Review: Strippers, oligarchs and a fairy tale gone sid...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Book Review: Single mother in her 50s falls hard for much younger man in Susan Minot’s latest novel
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 15
Book Review: Single mother in her 50s falls hard for much younger man in Susan Minot’s latest novel
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 15
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium
Fall events move (mostly) indoors this week
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 13
Fall events move (mostly) indoors this week
What to stream: 'Warriors' album, 'The Dating Game' killer, 'NCIS: Origins' and Travis Kelce's games
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 13
What to stream: 'Warriors' album, 'The Dating Game' killer, 'NCIS: Origins' and Travis Kelce's games
Music Review: 'Sex Education' star Dua Saleh's debut, 'I Should Call Them' is arty, experimental pop
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 11
Music Review: 'Sex Education' star Dua Saleh's debut, 'I Should Call Them' is arty, experimental pop
Explore spooky legends and tarot readings at the Glenn House
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 10
Explore spooky legends and tarot readings at the Glenn House
Movie Review: Life flies by in Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield romance ‘We Live In Time’
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 9
Movie Review: Life flies by in Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield romance ‘We Live In Time’
The Best Books Club: It's never too late to begin again
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 8
The Best Books Club: It's never too late to begin again
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy