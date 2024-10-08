All sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 13, 2024

Fall events most (mostly) indoors this week

Discover a week of indoor fall events in Cape Girardeau, from symphony performances to community forums, masquerade balls, charity walks, and spooky nature celebrations.

Southeast Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 24th season Tuesday, Oct. 15.Southeast Missourian file
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a Trek-n-Treat event themed on animal skeletons especially for youngsters on Saturday, Oct. 19.Missouri Department of Conservation

As summer turns to fall, many activities shift indoors. The coming week features several events that (mostly) will be held in the comfy confines of some of the area's most well-known venues.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Symphony Orchestra Gala Season Opener

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri State Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 24th season with the famous "Overture from the Barber of Seville". Guest violinist Sirena Huang will perform Bruch’s famous "Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor," and the orchestra will perform one of Beethoven’s self-proclaimed “best works” — his "7th Symphony". This event is produced in part by funding through the Missouri Arts Council. Sponsored by EBO MD.

For ticket information, call (573) 651-2265.

Child Care Community Conversation

6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Canvas Event Center in Cape Girardeau

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is hosting a community forum to discuss the organization’s child care initiative and provide feedback on proposed solutions. The event will offer a light dinner for all and activities for children. More information can be found at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/childcare or by calling (573) 334-9634.

Cape Ballroom at the American Legion Hall will mark its ninth anniversary with a masquerade ball on Friday, Oct. 18.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Ballroom Anniversary Masquerade Ball

7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Cape Ballroom, American Legion Hall in Cape Girardeau

Cape Ballroom is turning 9 years old and is hosting a masquerade ball to celebrate. Formal attire and masks are encouraged for this special event, but are not required. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The evening will begin at 7, with a 30-minute lesson in Rumba, followed by dancing to mixed ballroom music until 9. Line dances included. Cost is $5 per person at the door, cash only. For more information, call (480) 857-7286.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8 a.m. Saturday , Oct. 19

Capaha Park and Field, 1400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. It is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk. Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. To register, join a team or support a team, go to alz.org/walk or call (603) 703-8848.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a Trek-n-Treat event themed on animal skeletons especially for youngsters on Saturday, Oct. 19.Missouri Department of Conservation

Trek-N-Treat: Skelebration Celebration

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

Skelebrate good times with amazing animal skeletons! Learn about some spooktacular wildlife and their skeletons on a trek along Ridgetop Trail. Make sure to bring a candy bag and wear a costume! The living will receive tasty treats along the way. Travel inside to enjoy some spooky crafts, games,and visit a Skeleton Zoo. For more information, call (573) 290-5218.

