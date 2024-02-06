NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 Oscar nominations are here, and its music categories reflect a wide range of talent.

The often-nominated Diane Warren is represented for a 16th time for “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight." Elton John, recently retired from live performance, is up for original song for “Never Too Late,” from the documentary about his life. “Emilia Pérez” dominates in that category, with two of the five nominations and one for best score. That means three nominations for composer duo Clément Ducol and Camille. Thursday also marked the first Oscar nominations for Abraham Alexander and Black Pumas' Adrian Quesada, who composed “Like A Bird” for “Sing Sing."

“Challengers” is notably missing from the original score category. In addition to “Emilia Pérez," those nominees include Daniel Blumberg for “The Brutalist," Volker Bertelmann for “Conclave,” John Powell and Stephen Schwartz for “Wicked,” and AP breakthrough artist Kris Bowers for “The Wild Robot."

Take a look at how some of the Oscar music nominees reacted Thursday.

Diane W

arren, original song nod for “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“The Journey” is Warren's 16th Oscar nomination. Could it make for her first win?

“The fact that I get another shot, you know, is awesome. I love it. It’s like the losing team that’s getting sent back,” she joked to The Associated Press. "I don’t know anything about sports and stuff, but I guess (it’s) like a Super Bowl, like a team that, you know, loses for decades. People root for them.

“I have an honorary Oscar sitting right over there,” she gestures off to the side. “He gets very lonely.”

As for that number, 16: “I never did have a sweet 16,” she jokes. “I was 16 but probably I wasn't sweet.” Not only that, but she's been nominated across five decades. “Since I'm only 39, how did that happen?”

This year, like in past years, she held a “sleepless sleepover” with friends in anticipation of the nomination announcement.

“Emilia Pérez” snags three music noms for Clément Ducol and Camille

The three nominations for the film's score and songs “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” are Ducol and Camille's first.

“You go from anxiety to relief and you're filled up with energy and you need that," Camille said of her reaction to the news. “We’ve worked so much, and we’ve worked so much for the campaign ... I feel very fulfilled and very happy for all the team.”

“For me, it represents something very important,” she said of the film's recognition. “It's a very free, provocative and empathic, compassionate movie. And I really think this is what we need now.”

“It's totally incredible. I was like, ‘What?’ It’s three nominations. It’s huge,” said Ducol. “We were involved at the beginning of the construction of the story in music ... So everything is linked together, is woven together between the script, the screenplay, the songs. And so, we feel like it’s our story, our movie ... It's not just a musical or reflecting a story or reflecting action in the movie. The music and the songs, in this movie, is the script. It is the story."

“Never Too Late” returns

Elton John to original song Oscar race

John has won two Oscars prior to this nomination. Both were in the original song category: in 1994, he won for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” and in 2019 for "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.” This is his fifth nomination.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive this nomination for ‘Never Too Late,’ alongside my collaborators Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt," he wrote in a statement. "Thank you to the Academy for this nomination and to everyone who helped bring this beautiful song to the world.”

Taupin, John's longtime lyricist, has been nominated and won once before, also for "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again." This is his second nomination. “What makes this so special is that it was a collaborative effort that included three individuals who are dear to me, not just as a talented crew, but who have become a close-knit creative family,” he said in a statement.

This is the first nomination for both Brandi Carlile and Andrew Watt.

“I’m having a hard time fathoming, let alone explaining to anybody what it feels like to be Oscar nominated alongside my greatest heroes of all time for something so meaningful," Carlile said in a statement. "I honestly can’t imagine a higher honor.”

“I can’t express how grateful and excited I am to be nominated alongside these superstar songwriters and artists at this year’s Academy Awards," said Watt. "May the dream never end.”

“Like A Bird”

from