Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 4, 2025

Photo gallery: Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosts Circus After Dark

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri held its Circus After Dark fundraiser at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center, featuring contortionists, dancers, and more to support local community programs.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Circus After Dark fundraising event transformed the Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau into a spectacle of entertainment Feb. 1, 2025.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Circus After Dark fundraising event transformed the Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau into a spectacle of entertainment Feb. 1, 2025.
Guests lined up out the door at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center and wrapped around the building, eagerly awaiting their turn to step inside.
Guests lined up out the door at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center and wrapped around the building, eagerly awaiting their turn to step inside.
The night’s live auction aimed to raise $100,000 to support CPSEMO’s community programs, including YouthBuild.
The night's live auction aimed to raise $100,000 to support CPSEMO's community programs, including YouthBuild.
Mike Witten of Trenton was the auctioneer from the organization Raising Paddles.
Mike Witten of Trenton was the auctioneer from the organization Raising Paddles.
Behind the scenes, Shana Lynn, CPSEMO’s communications director from DeSoto, and Jared Chandler, director of Special Initiatives from Jackson, kept the night running smoothly.
Behind the scenes, Shana Lynn, CPSEMO's communications director from DeSoto, and Jared Chandler, director of Special Initiatives from Jackson, kept the night running smoothly.
Shelly Reppert of Goodness Gracious Creative in Nashville, Tennessee, spings gracefully on the lyra.
Shelly Reppert of Goodness Gracious Creative in Nashville, Tennessee, spings gracefully on the lyra.
Amber Franklin of Perryville creates an intricate henna tattoo.
Amber Franklin of Perryville creates an intricate henna tattoo.
Amber Vandeeven of Sikeston fills the upstairs with live music.
Amber Vandeeven of Sikeston fills the upstairs with live music.
Austin Moore showcases his artistry with live tattooing at Black Velvet Tattoos.
Austin Moore showcases his artistry with live tattooing at Black Velvet Tattoos.
Ashley Smith of Asheville towers over guests while balancing effortlessly on stilts.
Ashley Smith of Asheville towers over guests while balancing effortlessly on stilts.
CPSEMO volunteer Abi Hall of Cape Girardeau, staffs the Whiskey Pull, featuring premium bourbon and wine selections.
CPSEMO volunteer Abi Hall of Cape Girardeau, staffs the Whiskey Pull, featuring premium bourbon and wine selections.
the Bayou Executive Chef Brandon Emmon of Fredericktown creates a Philly Cheesesteak for guests.
the Bayou Executive Chef Brandon Emmon of Fredericktown creates a Philly Cheesesteak for guests.
The Bayou’s catered menu included philly cheesesteaks, salted pretzels, kettle corn and meatballs.
The Bayou's catered menu included philly cheesesteaks, salted pretzels, kettle corn and meatballs.
Joy Brooker of Dalton, Georgia, gives tarot card readings.
Joy Brooker of Dalton, Georgia, gives tarot card readings.
Guests and volunteers alike embrace the circus theme, arriving in face paint and festive attire.
Guests and volunteers alike embrace the circus theme, arriving in face paint and festive attire.
Emi Burnes of Goodness Gracious Creative wows the crowd with her contortionist act.
Emi Burnes of Goodness Gracious Creative wows the crowd with her contortionist act.
A DJ kept the energy high, with guests dancing into the night.
A DJ kept the energy high, with guests dancing into the night.
Among the attendees, Billeighlee Kuykendall and Samira Johnson of Sikeston had a circus themed photo-op with performer Shelly Reppert, capturing a moment of the night’s magic.
Among the attendees, Billeighlee Kuykendall and Samira Johnson of Sikeston had a circus themed photo-op with performer Shelly Reppert, capturing a moment of the night's magic.

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted Circus After Dark on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The event was held at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Festivities included contortionists, dancers, music, tattoo artists, food and drink and other activities for a fun adult night out.

The event served as a fundraiser for Community Partnership, which supports a number of community organizations and programs throughout the region.

gallery

