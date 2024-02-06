Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted Circus After Dark on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The event was held at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Festivities included contortionists, dancers, music, tattoo artists, food and drink and other activities for a fun adult night out.
The event served as a fundraiser for Community Partnership, which supports a number of community organizations and programs throughout the region.
