Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Circus After Dark fundraising event transformed the Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau into a spectacle of entertainment Feb. 1, 2025. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Guests lined up out the door at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center and wrapped around the building, eagerly awaiting their turn to step inside. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The night’s live auction aimed to raise $100,000 to support CPSEMO’s community programs, including YouthBuild. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Mike Witten of Trenton was the auctioneer from the organization Raising Paddles. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Behind the scenes, Shana Lynn, CPSEMO’s communications director from DeSoto, and Jared Chandler, director of Special Initiatives from Jackson, kept the night running smoothly. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Shelly Reppert of Goodness Gracious Creative in Nashville, Tennessee, spings gracefully on the lyra. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Amber Franklin of Perryville creates an intricate henna tattoo. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Amber Vandeeven of Sikeston fills the upstairs with live music. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Austin Moore showcases his artistry with live tattooing at Black Velvet Tattoos. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Ashley Smith of Asheville towers over guests while balancing effortlessly on stilts. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

CPSEMO volunteer Abi Hall of Cape Girardeau, staffs the Whiskey Pull, featuring premium bourbon and wine selections. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

the Bayou Executive Chef Brandon Emmon of Fredericktown creates a Philly Cheesesteak for guests. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The Bayou’s catered menu included philly cheesesteaks, salted pretzels, kettle corn and meatballs. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Joy Brooker of Dalton, Georgia, gives tarot card readings. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Guests and volunteers alike embrace the circus theme, arriving in face paint and festive attire. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Emi Burnes of Goodness Gracious Creative wows the crowd with her contortionist act. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

A DJ kept the energy high, with guests dancing into the night. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian