The top four seeds remain locked into The Associated Press' College Football Playoff bracket projection as Miami and Utah move up the Top 25.

Using the AP college football poll to fill out the 12-team bracket, Texas is the No. 1 seed as the projected Southeastern Conference champion, followed by Ohio State as the second seed out of the Big Ten.

Miami, which moved up to No. 7 in the rankings, holds down the third seed as the projected Atlantic Coast Conference champion. Utah moved up to No. 10 in the rankings to maintain its place as the projected Big 12 champion and fourth seed.

The only team entering the field this week is Boise State of the Mountain West as the 12th seed and fifth-highest-ranked conference champion.

SEC teams are still holding down seeds five through eight, meaning they would all host first-round games on campus.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Mississippi. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 4 Utah in the Fiesta Bowl.