Freelance artist Craig Thomas says he has always been drawn to the historic, weathered Stag beer mural on the north-facing side of the Wood Building in downtown Cape Girardeau. Known for his affinity for ghost signs — old, fading painted signs on exterior building walls — Thomas restored the mural in November 2024, rekindling a visual connection to Cape Girardeau’s past.
As a freelance artist for 40 years with 27 of those years as a full-time artist, Thomas began his art career after an honorable discharge from the National Guard. He recalls thinking, “Maybe I’ll try this art thing. It’s good therapy, and I enjoy doing it.”
Thomas moved to Cape Girardeau in 1972, attended Southeast Missouri State University for college, and later returned to the city in 1987 after exploring art opportunities in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions. From portraits to plein air landscapes, Thomas’s portfolio is diverse and transverses the nation and Europe. However, his passion for murals stands out — particularly those that resurrect history.
Thomas has frequently driven by the Wood Building admiring the Stag beer mural. Having known the building’s current owners, John and Cecelia Boos, he frequently pitched them the idea to repaint the faded sign.
Cecilia Boos says she and her husband have always admired Thomas’s art. When Thomas suggested the idea to repaint the mural, she was always hesitant, as the couple had no interest in housing another tavern.
Still, Boos agreed to the project.
“The mural always was part of the building and its history,” Boos says. “We think the Stag mural looks great and adds to the authenticity of the building.”
On the corner of Independence and Frederick Streets in Cape Girardeau, the Wood Building, built circa 1908 to 1910, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as significant for its role in the commercial and social development of the city. As a hotel and rooming house and the home for commercial enterprises including a brothel, speakeasy and several taverns, the Wood Building once served as a focal point for the community.
While restoring the Stag beer mural, Thomas sought accuracy. Despite the north-facing wall not receiving sunlight, the colors of the mural had faded over time. Thomas researched its original colors and design online but also relied heavily on a 1990s photo and traces of color still visible on the brick wall. He estimates the mural likely dates back to the late 1950s or early 1960s, based on the font used in the phrase “Join the line” in the mural.
“I try to stay true to the old technique,” Thomas says. “Silica paint, used both on the river wall and the Port Cape Coca-Cola sign, is a flat paint that breathes well and lasts a long time.”
For Thomas, the restoration project was more than just another mural painted — it was personal and historical. His brother-in-law, along with his friends who live downtown, are Stag beer fans, making the mural a sentimental favorite.
Moreover, the community has favored the restoration, with people who used to frequent the tavern stopping by to share positive feedback and reminisce about the past.
“This sign was on my bucket list to do,” Thomas says. “It’s cool to see how much it means to people.”
To some, it may merely be a Stag beer mural, yet this restoration underscores the importance of preserving Cape Girardeau’s cultural and historical heritage. As downtown Cape evolves, works like this bridge the gap between the past and present, ensuring the city’s stories last for generations to come.
Thomas notes murals and signs like these are disappearing with the rise of technology as the world progresses. He is honored to use his artistry to help to keep Cape’s history alive.
