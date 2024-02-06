Freelance artist Craig Thomas says he has always been drawn to the historic, weathered Stag beer mural on the north-facing side of the Wood Building in downtown Cape Girardeau. Known for his affinity for ghost signs — old, fading painted signs on exterior building walls — Thomas restored the mural in November 2024, rekindling a visual connection to Cape Girardeau’s past.

As a freelance artist for 40 years with 27 of those years as a full-time artist, Thomas began his art career after an honorable discharge from the National Guard. He recalls thinking, “Maybe I’ll try this art thing. It’s good therapy, and I enjoy doing it.”

Thomas moved to Cape Girardeau in 1972, attended Southeast Missouri State University for college, and later returned to the city in 1987 after exploring art opportunities in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions. From portraits to plein air landscapes, Thomas’s portfolio is diverse and transverses the nation and Europe. However, his passion for murals stands out — particularly those that resurrect history.

Thomas has frequently driven by the Wood Building admiring the Stag beer mural. Having known the building’s current owners, John and Cecelia Boos, he frequently pitched them the idea to repaint the faded sign.

Cecilia Boos says she and her husband have always admired Thomas’s art. When Thomas suggested the idea to repaint the mural, she was always hesitant, as the couple had no interest in housing another tavern.

Still, Boos agreed to the project.

“The mural always was part of the building and its history,” Boos says. “We think the Stag mural looks great and adds to the authenticity of the building.”