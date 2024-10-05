All sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 6, 2024
Arts and entertainment roundup: Oct. 7-13
Explore captivating exhibitions, concerts, and theater in Cape Girardeau this week. Highlights include Thomas Mangelsen's wildlife photography and the play "She Kills Monsters" at Southeast Missouri State University.
Southeast Missourian
The "Thomas Mangelsen — A Life in the Wild, Part 2" photo exhibition is open at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The photos capture animals in the wild.
The "Thomas Mangelsen — A Life in the Wild, Part 2" photo exhibition is open at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The photos capture animals in the wild.
An exhibit at River Heritage Museum will focus on the construction of the old Mississippi River Bridge at Cape Girardeau.
An exhibit at River Heritage Museum will focus on the construction of the old Mississippi River Bridge at Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Exhibitions, productions and more scheduled in the region this week:

"Thomas Mangelsen — A Life in the Wild, Part 2"

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends through Sunday, Nov. 24.

American nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled across every continent in the past five decades capturing wildlife in their natural and sometimes hostile habitat. Viewers will see vast, colorful, scenic vistas, animal families and striking close-ups in a large photo format that has used no digital manipulation.

Mangelsen intends to elevate public awareness about the global poaching crisis, animal extinction and circumstances of climate change through his stimulating imagery showing that all humans share the planet, even though many choose to never go into the wild.

WHERE: Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2260.

Emily Denlinger’s "Gain of Function: New Mutation"

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends through Monday, Nov. 25.

The series "Gain of Function: New Mutation" was created in response to research surrounding the intersections of military industrial complex, ecology, simulations, mutations, and futurology. The two sets of images can be viewed and enjoyed individually but are intended to be viewed together, to reinforce and enhance each other's meaning.

WHERE: Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2260.

Flowing through Time: Wittenberg, Tower Rock & the Mississippi River

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

See displays depicting life on the Mississippi River through the years. Highlights include artifacts and pictures from Wittenberg, a photographic exhibition of Tower Rock over time, a Corps of Engineers’ display chronicling the ’93 flood and memorabilia from all manner of river boats.

WHERE: Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri

FOR MORE: (573) 824-6070.

Building the old Cape Bridge: 1926-1928

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The exhibit includes the bridge blueprint, construction photos and timeline, the opening celebration and an alphabetical list of those who contributed financially to the building campaign.

WHERE: Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau

World War II History Exhibit

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday , Oct. 12.

View the World War II Display honoring and remembering the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast.

WHERE: Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2260.

Wind Symphony — Fall Concert

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Enjoy an evening of diverse selections performed by the Southeast Wind Symphony.

WHERE: Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2265.

"The Stories We Sing"

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

A faculty voice recital by Leslie Jones, contralto, and Barbara Lamont, piano.

WHERE: Shuck Music Recital Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2265.

"She Kills Monsters"

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12.

After the death of Agnes Evans’s younger sister, she approaches her grief by exploring her sister’s made-up world in her Dungeons & Dragons notebook. Through this imaginary world, she battles dangerous enemies while discovering a new side of herself and who her sister is. This energetic dramatic comedy by Qui Nguyen pays homage to the fighter and dreamer in all of us. Mature Content.

WHERE: Rust Flexible Theatreon the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2265.

