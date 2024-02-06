Arts and entertainment roundup: Oct. 7-13

Exhibitions, productions and more scheduled in the region this week:

"Thomas Mangelsen — A Life in the Wild, Part 2"

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends through Sunday, Nov. 24.

American nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled across every continent in the past five decades capturing wildlife in their natural and sometimes hostile habitat. Viewers will see vast, colorful, scenic vistas, animal families and striking close-ups in a large photo format that has used no digital manipulation.

Mangelsen intends to elevate public awareness about the global poaching crisis, animal extinction and circumstances of climate change through his stimulating imagery showing that all humans share the planet, even though many choose to never go into the wild.

WHERE: Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2260.

Emily Denlinger’s "Gain of Function: New Mutation"

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends through Monday, Nov. 25.

The series "Gain of Function: New Mutation" was created in response to research surrounding the intersections of military industrial complex, ecology, simulations, mutations, and futurology. The two sets of images can be viewed and enjoyed individually but are intended to be viewed together, to reinforce and enhance each other's meaning.

WHERE: Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

FOR MORE: (573) 651-2260.

Flowing through Time: Wittenberg, Tower Rock & the Mississippi River

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

See displays depicting life on the Mississippi River through the years. Highlights include artifacts and pictures from Wittenberg, a photographic exhibition of Tower Rock over time, a Corps of Engineers’ display chronicling the ’93 flood and memorabilia from all manner of river boats.

WHERE: Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri

FOR MORE: (573) 824-6070.

Building the old Cape Bridge: 1926-1928