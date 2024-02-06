77th Annual Soybean Festival features pageants, parades and fun

PORTAGEVILLE — With the theme “Mermaids and Pirates — Mystics of the Mississippi,” Portageville is hosting the 77th Annual Soybean Festival through Saturday, Oct. 12.

Clint Klipfel, Chamber of Commerce director, explained the theme was chosen as a way to tie together the fun of the annual event with the Mississippi River which is an important part of Southeast Missouri and area agriculture.

“We always try to find something that is unique for a theme but makes it easy to participate,” said Klipfel. “People I have talked to are really excited about it.”

Lauren Bidewell agreed.

Her church, the First Assembly of God in Portageville, always enters a float in the Soybean Festival’s parades.“Our kids really like the mermaids and pirates theme. They hope to get into character with that,” she said.

Bidewell said putting together a float with the church’s youth is a way for them to experience being a part of the community tradition and to keep it going.

“It just brings good morale to the community,” she said. “I hope we have a lot of participation this year in all the events.”

The festival days are full of activities.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, the public can demonstrate their talents during the annual Talent Show. Contestants compete either in the vocal/musical arts category or performing arts category.

“I’m always amazed at the talent in our hometown and surrounding area and their willingness to get up in front of people and perform,” said Klipfel. “It is really fun to watch.”

Competitors will be divided between those 12 and under and those 13 and older. First, second and third prizes are awarded in each of the age groups in each category.

For more information on the Talent Show contact April at (573) 379-0052.

The first of two parades featured during the festival is Tuesday.

The Kiddie Parade includes three divisions for participants up to age 3, those 4-7 years old and children ages 8-12. They will compete in categories of pets, walking, wheels and floats, which must be 10-feet or less. Prizes will be awarded in the three age categories for pets, walking and wheels. Also first, second and third place will be awarded for the floats.