Bill Belichick didn’t wait around for a call that he might not get from an NFL team.

With no guarantees that another opportunity might come his way — only the Atlanta Falcons interviewed Belichick last offseason — and unsure whether he could find the right fit in the NFL, the 72-year-old future Hall of Fame coach decided to go back to school.

Belichick took his eight Super Bowl rings to North Carolina on a mission to build a college program the way he constructed two dynasties during 24 seasons with the New England Patriots. It starts with doing things his way. The Patriot Way is legendary. Perhaps it’ll translate into the Tar Heel way.

That’s to be determined. But Belichick is back doing what he loves: coaching. And, he’s going to run the show with his guys around him. An NFL team giving Belichick full control the way he had in New England seemed unlikely.

Success at North Carolina could change that thinking.

For now, Belichick’s quest to break Don Shula’s all-time record for most wins in the NFL is on hold. He’s 15 victories short but the buyout clause in his college contract — a $10 million fee if done before June 2025 and $1 million after that date — leaves the window open for a return to the league.

If Belichick stays in college or retires without returning to the NFL, his legacy is already cemented. Winning at North Carolina will only enhance his reputation. Losing won’t impact his NFL resume.

“He’s one of the all-time great coaches. What he’s done for the NFL and the game, we all know where he’ll end up — in the Hall of Fame with a gold jacket,” Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said Wednesday shortly before Belichick agreed on a five-year deal with North Carolina that pays him $10 million in base and supplemental salary annually with up to $3.5 million in bonuses per year.

Belichick has his detractors. There’s no denying he couldn’t win without Tom Brady. He was 29-39 and had no playoff wins without No. 12 in his final four seasons with the Patriots.

Critics have labeled him a cheater because of the Spygate and Deflategate scandals. He overlooked Aaron Hernandez’s issues. He was tough on players, even alienating Brady in the end and letting him walk him away in free agency in 2020 only to see him lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first season there.

But Belichick instilled in players the importance of doing their job and presided over an unprecedented two-decade run of dominance that withstood changing times, free agency, salary-cap restrictions and much more.

Brady has always maintained how important Belichick was for his career, giving him credit for helping him become one of the best players in sports.