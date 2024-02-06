HELSINKI (AP) — A tale of good versus evil played out on the large screen in the sanctuary of St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Finland. Jesus was shown in robes with long hair and a beard, while Satan was dressed in more modern clothes but with a menacing frown and higher-pitched voice — all created by artificial intelligence.

Also addressing the flock at the Tuesday evening service were avatars of the church’s pastors and a former president of Finland who died in 1986, reading from the Old Testament.

It was the first church service in Finland put together mostly by AI tools, which wrote the sermons and some of the songs, composed the music and created the visuals.

The widely advertised experimental service drew over 120 people to the church in northeastern Helsinki, much more than on a typical weeknight. People came from out of town as did a handful of foreigners who admitted they didn’t speak Finnish well enough to understand it all.

“Usually when people talk about AI, they are talking about what AI can do in the future. But the future is now. … AI can do all those things that people think that it can maybe do in 10 years or so,” said the Rev. Petja Kopperoinen, who came up with the idea and brought it to fruition.

The clergy and worshippers said they enjoyed it, but agreed it wouldn't replace services led by humans anytime soon.

“It was pretty entertaining and fun, but it didn’t feel like a Mass or a service. … It felt distant. I didn’t feel like they were talking to me,” Taru Nieminen told The Associated Press.

The Rev. Kari Kanala, the vicar at St. Paul's, echoed her sentiment.

“The warmth of the people is what people need,” he said.

Other experiments with AI church services

Churches and pastors around the world have been experimenting with AI, just like the rest of the society, to try to understand what role it could play in their lives — and if it can attract more worshippers.

In 2023, an AI-led service was held in a church in Germany. Last year, an avatar of “Jesus” on a computer screen in a Catholic chapel in Switzerland took questions from believers and offered responses based on Scripture.

St. Paul’s church likes to try new things, with pastors incorporating screenings of soccer and ice hockey matches into their services, along with dance and film festivals.

After attending a conference on AI and religion in Geneva and hearing about the service in Germany, Kopperoinen says he thought: Why not try it?

Kanala was on board, as was Bishop Teemu Laajasalo of Helsinki.

Kopperoinen worked for weeks with different AI tools to assemble the 45-minute service, including Open AI’s ChatGPT-4o to write the words, except for those from the Bible; Suno to compose the tunes, similar to pop music; and the Synthesia AI platform to create video avatars of himself, Kanala and another pastor from existing footage.

Seeing himself onscreen speaking words he never said in real life felt “eerie,” Kopperoinen said.

Another tool, Akool, meanwhile, created the avatar of former Finnish President Urho Kekkonen reading from the Old Testament, and the exchange between Satan and Jesus.

In between AI-produced elements, clergy and worshippers sang hymns with live organ music.