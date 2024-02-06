ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’s condition continued to improve Wednesday and he no longer needs to use noninvasive mechanical ventilation to help him breathe at night, the Vatican said.
The 88-year-old pontiff is also reducing his reliance on high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin.
