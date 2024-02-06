All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
APtoReviewNovember 23, 2024

The pope will visit Corsica Dec. 15 after skipping Paris reopening of Notre Dame

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will travel to the

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Pope Francis delivers his blessing during an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis delivers his blessing during an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis is presented with a model of a fishing boat during an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis is presented with a model of a fishing boat during an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with fishermen and members of the CEI, Italians Bishops Conference, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will travel to the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Dec. 15, making yet another visit to France that avoids the capital and all the pomp and protocol that accompanies a proper state visit.

The one-day visit to the French island region, confirmed Saturday by the Vatican, is to close out a diocesan conference on popular piety in Ajaccio, the capital.

While Francis will meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the airport before returning to Rome, the trip is in some way a snub of the French leader who had invited Francis to travel to Paris the previous weekend to preside over the grand reopening of Notre Dame.

Francis made clear in September that he wouldn’t participate in the ceremony, telling reporters flat-out “I won’t go to Paris,” after a French publication reported that he would attend the Dec. 8 reopening of the cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire.

Francis subsequently announced a busy Vatican agenda for that weekend, presiding over a consistory to create new cardinals Dec. 7 and participating in his annual commemoration of the Dec. 8 feast day dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Dec. 15 event in Corsica seems far more suited to Francis’ priorities than a grand cathedral reopening, emphasizing the “church of the peripheries.” He will close out a Corsican church conference on “popular piety in the Mediterranean.”

It’s a similar theme that brought Francis to the southern French port of Marseille in 2023, when he made an overnight visit to participate in an annual summit of Mediterranean bishops. His previous trip to France was at the start of his pontificate, when he made a one-day visit to Strasbourg on Nov. 25, 2014, to address the European Parliament and Council of Europe.

Corsica is home to more than 340,000 people and has been part of France since 1768. But the island has also seen pro-independence violence and has an influential nationalist movement, and last year Macron proposed granting it limited autonomy.

Francis has stressed that he wants to prioritize smaller Catholic communities on the peripheries rather than the big centers of Christianity. As a result, his foreign trips have tended to avoid major European capitals in favor of far-flung churches in poorer parts of the world.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
APtoReviewNov. 23
Music Review: Kendrick Lamar's pride, anger and confidence d...
APtoReviewNov. 22
NBA memo to players urges increased vigilance regarding home...
APtoReviewNov. 22
Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two ...
APtoReviewNov. 22
Activism on foot: When Indigenous activists walk the land to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Beyond evangelicals, Trump and his allies courted smaller faith groups, from the Amish to Chabad
APtoReviewNov. 22
Beyond evangelicals, Trump and his allies courted smaller faith groups, from the Amish to Chabad
St. Louis was once known as Mound City for its many Native American mounds. Just one remains
APtoReviewNov. 21
St. Louis was once known as Mound City for its many Native American mounds. Just one remains
What is the power struggle between President Milei and Argentina's soccer federation?
APtoReviewNov. 21
What is the power struggle between President Milei and Argentina's soccer federation?
Chris Sale wins NL Cy Young Award after being league's 1st pitching Triple Crown winner since 2011
APtoReviewNov. 20
Chris Sale wins NL Cy Young Award after being league's 1st pitching Triple Crown winner since 2011
Movie Review: Netflix's 'Joy' is a loud cheer for fertility, for never giving up — and science
APtoReviewNov. 20
Movie Review: Netflix's 'Joy' is a loud cheer for fertility, for never giving up — and science
Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first millennial and digital saint on April 27
APtoReviewNov. 20
Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first millennial and digital saint on April 27
Sean Rowe wants to realign the Episcopal Church
APtoReviewNov. 19
Sean Rowe wants to realign the Episcopal Church
Pope asks Church of Rome to help address housing crisis ahead of Holy Year in 2025
APtoReviewNov. 15
Pope asks Church of Rome to help address housing crisis ahead of Holy Year in 2025
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy