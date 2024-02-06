ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will travel to the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Dec. 15, making yet another visit to France that avoids the capital and all the pomp and protocol that accompanies a proper state visit.

The one-day visit to the French island region, confirmed Saturday by the Vatican, is to close out a diocesan conference on popular piety in Ajaccio, the capital.

While Francis will meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the airport before returning to Rome, the trip is in some way a snub of the French leader who had invited Francis to travel to Paris the previous weekend to preside over the grand reopening of Notre Dame.

Francis made clear in September that he wouldn’t participate in the ceremony, telling reporters flat-out “I won’t go to Paris,” after a French publication reported that he would attend the Dec. 8 reopening of the cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire.

Francis subsequently announced a busy Vatican agenda for that weekend, presiding over a consistory to create new cardinals Dec. 7 and participating in his annual commemoration of the Dec. 8 feast day dedicated to the Virgin Mary.