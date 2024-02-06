LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The Rev. David Peck knows first-hand how divided communities wracked by violence can be gutted by that repeated devastation.

In his previous work as an Anglican church representative for international development, Peck saw on his trips to Africa how religious groups could be part of the problem — but also part of the solution.

Now, Peck is a pastor in the heartland of Pennsylvania — a state that is the epicenter of a bitterly contested presidential campaign that has stoked deep anxiety, conflicts among families and friends, even fears of election-related violence.

Opposing groups can find reconciliation by drawing on common spiritual traditions, Peck said. It can be the shared belief in mercy or the recognition of the human dignity of all.

He’s realized “just how under-resourced people are in applying their faith creatively into a conflicted political landscape,” said Peck, rector of the historic St. James Episcopal Church.

“I think we’ve really got the best tools” in spiritual traditions to confront these conflicts, he said. “We’ve just not been accessing and utilizing them very effectively.”

So he’s started a weekly series of gatherings this fall at St. James, called “Contemplative Citizenship.” It’s aimed at helping people take a deep breath — literally — and apply ancient techniques of prayer and meditation that enable people to respond to conflict more deliberately.

Quick to anger? Election anxieties spur these Christians to do better

In the subdued lighting of the church's sanctuary in downtown Lancaster on a recent Tuesday evening, he led a guided meditation for about 50 people — Episcopalians, Catholics, Quakers among them — who had brought their visceral anxieties about the election.

“The hope of democracy in a deeply divided country is of citizens that are more contemplative,” Peck told the gathering. He called for “a more prayerful, thoughtful and engaged citizenship that is better able to see the sins of our own parties, in our own selves as well as other people, so that we can live and vote and debate more humbly.”

This doesn't mean giving up one's firm political convictions. But the program aims to help people build the spiritual muscles to enable them not to react quickly in anger at someone’s contrary viewpoint, whether on social media or in real life.

Each week in the program, Peck gives a talk and then introduces participants to a classic prayer to meditate on. One week it was the Lord’s Prayer. Future sessions will include the use of mantras such as in the Hindu tradition and the Metta Prayer from Buddhist practice.

On this particular evening in mid-October, he focused on the Jesus Prayer, cultivated over centuries by Eastern Orthodox monks.

He opened with a talk drawing on Scripture, poetry, even the lyrics of the Rolling Stones. He then led participants in a period of quiet meditation, followed by an open mic sharing of reflections.