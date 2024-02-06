Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.

Michael Lamb, Wake Forest University

(THE CONVERSATION) Americans are deeply divided, and the results of the 2024 presidential election are unlikely to heal these divisions. If the 2020 election is any indication, they might even become worse.

As a scholar of character and politics, I think a lot about how to bridge differences. In this heated election season, I keep returning to a surprising source: a thinker who lived in a time of deep division, 1,600 years ago.

Augustine’s culture wars

Augustine of Hippo is one of the most influential thinkers in Western history, holding sway across religious and political divides.

A celebrated Catholic saint, the theologian and bishop was also foundational to Protestant reformers such as Martin Luther and John Calvin. Public intellectuals from New York Times columnist David Brooks to Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham cite his influence. President Joe Biden quoted Augustine in his inaugural address, while Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, chose Augustine as his patron saint when joining the Catholic Church.

Yet Augustine’s reputation in his own day might give us pause. Born in North Africa in the fourth century C.E., he lived at a time of deep division in the Roman Empire and was often seen as a culture warrior.

Augustine experienced the tumultuous decline of the Roman Empire, as internal struggles and invasions drove the vast realm toward collapse. He died while his own city of Hippo was under siege by the Vandals.

Meanwhile, the empire had seen dramatic religious change. Over Augustine’s lifetime, Christianity went from being a persecuted sect to the official religion of the empire – but not without controversy.

In his influential book “City of God,” written between 413 and 426, Augustine vigorously defends his religion against “pagan” critics who blamed Christianity for the sack of Rome. At the same time, he challenges “heretics” and “schismatics” who questioned the authority of the Catholic Church.

These debates were acrimonious. Some Catholic priests were killed, beaten or blinded by Circumcellions, a radical group of Christians that attacked opponents with the hopes of becoming martyrs. Once, Augustine narrowly avoided being assassinated because he took an alternative route home.

Despite such violence – and even because of it – Augustine advocated for political and religious unity. In “City of God,” he offers a vision of the political community, or “commonwealth,” that emphasizes “peace” and “concord” among diverse citizens.

Common objects of love

While advocating for peace, Augustine combined rigorous critique with efforts to find common ground – one reason his example is relevant today. In my recent book on his political thought, I identify three practices of his that can help people today deliberate across differences.

First, in his book, Augustine didn’t require diverse citizens to share the same faith or ideology. He defines a commonwealth as a “people” united “by a common agreement as to the objects of their love”: the goods, values and aspirations they share. These common objects need not be religious. In fact, the bishop of Hippo advises Christians to unite with non-Christians, and he encourages citizens with different beliefs to agree on specific common goods without agreeing completely on why.