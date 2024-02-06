On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

Nine NFL teams have nearly no chance nine weeks into the season.

The Patriots, Raiders, Jaguars, Browns, Giants, Saints and Panthers are 2-7. The Dolphins and Titans are 2-6.

On the opposite side, 11 teams have at least six wins.

So much for parity.

The league’s goal has always been to have every team stay in contention for as long as possible. But 28.1% of the teams — more than a quarter of the league — will likely spend the second half battling for draft positioning.

Maybe Miami still has a chance to stage a turnaround because Tua Tagovailoa is back and playing well. The Dolphins went 1-3 when Tagovailoa was out with a concussion, averaging just 10 points. They’ve lost both games since his return but scored 27 in each.

Oddsmakers are giving Miami respect. The Dolphins are just 1-point underdogs on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (4-4) on Monday night.

“I live in real hope, which is how are people’s games getting better? Are we getting better?” coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday. “Does that mean it’s up to standard or that losses are acceptable? Absolutely not but vital to football teams having success in any NFL season is that they master the art of getting better in the noise, and don’t confuse noise with just losing.

“Noise is also very loud when you’re winning, and sometimes you can have that – you could be sitting at 6-2 and if the ball isn’t getting better through all the noise, I don’t have real hope. My hope is real is because the football that I’m watching and detailing is improving, and I think the team is focused on trying to have a game where they feel like their brand of football was mastered. I think the football team knows that when that occurs, things will take care of themselves in the win column.”

The Dolphins are one of two of the two-win teams that made the playoffs last season. Cleveland is the other. Both finished 11-6 and lost in the AFC wild-card round.