Sean Rowe wants to realign the Episcopal Church

Is the church too top-heavy?

Oh, sure. It was structured for a time when we had a lot more people. In 1965 we were more than double the size we are now. It made sense in that world. It was a large corporate structure, and that’s just not necessary in that way. Also, the culture has shifted around us in ways we couldn’t have imagined then. So it’s really sort of catching up to that. We want to have a compelling relevant voice along with all of our interfaith partners.

How do you understand the decline of the denomination, and do you anticipate it will continue?

I think it gets worse before it gets better. Some of it is related to the changing culture around us. Much of it is institutional. What people sometimes call organized religion has earned its reputation as being untrustworthy or partisan or judgmental or out of touch. Our lack of ability to be authentic and to allow the brand of Christianity to be almost entirely identified with the Christian right. That’s a piece of it. Also, our own failures holding ourselves accountable and our own inability to live up to our own values has cost us deeply. People are just saying, we don’t want to be part of this at this point.

However, it is a powerful tradition that we’re a part of. If we can reclaim that piece of our heritage, and open people up to the wideness and the richness of faith, that is compelling. But it’s not gonna look like it did. The truth of the matter is we don’t know what it will look like. We don’t know what structures we need. We have to experiment. I think this is a season of experimentation. It’s an exciting time, frankly, but it’s going to require us to be honest with ourselves in ways we haven’t been.

Is there a willingness to reexamine the structures and the institutions and pare down where needed?

I think part of the reason I was elected was to help lead some of this particular change. So I think there’s some willingness, but like any other kind of change initiative, it’s about the distribution of loss in many ways. So what happens when it’s going to cost us personally? That’ll be the challenge ultimately. But I think we’re up to it.

You grew up in the Rust Belt as all these factories closed. How did that affect you?

I actually experienced what it is to have things you love and value almost evaporate overnight. For what felt like a period of five or six years in the region where I was, things just evaporated — the major steel employer and the ancillary shops and all the things that support an industry — they just went away. Sharon Steel was a corporate raider who bankrupted it and just siphoned all the money out of it and thousands of people were unemployed. A couple of generations of my family were steelworkers. You could graduate from high school, go to the mill, get a job. My uncles were millwrights. In the hierarchy of the steel world, it’s a skilled worker, somebody who can, who fixes the machines. So you could make a living. You weren’t wealthy but you could raise a family. Then it disappeared. There’s all the reactions to change — the grief, the anger, the vain hope that it’s gonna come back — but ultimately a kind of practicality and resilience says, ‘OK, this is the reality. This is the hand we’ve been dealt. Now we have to do something different with this.’ That has always stuck with me. These men and women figured it out. I think it taught me about resilience and it taught me about the need for change and how when it comes your way, you’ve got choices. That’s why I’m not panicked about where the church is at all. We have a compelling mission and vision and it’s an alternative to the prevailing one.

How do you see the church in the next four years vis-à-vis the Trump administration?

I’m gonna continue to call the church to stand with the least of these. We have for many years had a significant ministry with refugees. We’re one of 13 federal agencies that resettles refugees. We will continue that work. We want to stand with those who are seeking refuge in this country and stand on our record of success, resettling asylum-seekers and refugees. We’re Christians who support the dignity, safety and equality of women and LGBTQ people. We understand that not as a political statement but as an expression of our faith. We may disagree about immigration policy in the pews. We’re largely united about our support of people who are seeking refuge and asylum and inclusion of all people.

Has the church taken a stand on Christian nationalism?

Our House of Bishops has at least a theological report on Christian nationalism, which I think is well done. We’re after creating an inclusive, welcoming church that helps to transform the world. Christian nationalism really has no place. We will bring forth an understanding of the kingdom of God that is entirely in opposition to those ways of thinking and the values of Christian nationalism.

You yourself were once an evangelical. You went to Grove City College, a conservative evangelical school. What happened?

I attended Grove City College but I did not learn Christian nationalism there. I learned about the rule of law as a core fundamental and that’s what I don’t see in a lot of the thinking that is there now. I always struggled with a lack of an expansive or inclusive worldview that did not account for the complexity of human nature and the world around me. It felt limiting and narrow to me. I had friends who came out as LGBTQ, I traveled to see how other cultures lived and thought. As my world expanded, I came back to new understandings. I’ve gone from being an evangelical Christian, as the term is understood today, to someone who understands God as much broader and the world as much more complex than I once thought.

And then you went straight to Virginia Theological Seminary and became a priest at age 25. What was that like?

Yes, at St. John’s in Franklin, Pennsylvania, between Erie and Pittsburgh. I loved the people there. I loved the parish. I was able to connect with that community in really important ways. I ran for the school board and served four years. I had great teachers growing up and I loved school and I really wanted to give back to that and I had a great opportunity to do it. I chaired the housing authority in town. I had a good ministry there. It was only seven years, and then I was elected bishop.

Your predecessor, Michael Curry, is a huge Buffalo Bills fan. What about you?

Carly, my wife, she’s a Steelers fan. That’s not so much my thing. I do enjoy the phenomena of football and sports, but I was never a player myself and not much of an aficionado. My daughter and I like to scuba dive and we’ve taken that up. I also downhill ski. I enjoy that.