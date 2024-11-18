Tied for the lead with three holes left in an exhausting season for Rory McIlroy, he launched a pitching wedge toward the 16th green in Dubai and barked out desperate instructions.

“Go! Go! Go!" he urged the golf ball as it descended over the water.

It dropped in front of the flag, a foot from the hole, a shot that carried him to another victory in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, his fourth win of the year, and a sixth title as No. 1 on the European tour.

By all accounts, it was a great year.

But it's different when those trophies — and a big one that was missing — belong to McIlroy.

“I'm going to look back on 2024 and I'm going to have four wins,” he said.

Two were in Dubai, at the start and finish of the year. One was at Quail Hollow for the fourth time. The other was the most fun — the Zurich Classic with close friend Shane Lowry, followed by McIlroy belting out Journey's “Don't Stop Believin'” at a post-tournament party.

“But I know that my 2024 is going to be defined — at least by others — by the tournaments that I didn't win as much as the tournaments I did,” he said.

Such are the expectations for McIlroy. He has to come to accept them, or he wouldn't have brought that up without any prompting. This is what happens with greatness. And this is a level of play that remarkably doesn't get enough credit.

Yes, he was tops in Europe for the third consecutive time, and sixth overall. That leaves him only two away from matching the record of Colin Montgomerie, who had the advantage of never leaving Europe to play two tours.

But go back to Oct. 4, 2009. McIlroy tied for second in the Dunhill Links Championship and moved to No. 19 in the world at age 20. He has not been outside the top 20 ever since, an astonishing streak of 15 years and counting.

Phil Mickelson at 16 years and 30 weeks is the only player to have a longer run in the top 20.

Even so, the only streak that matters when the conversation turns to McIlroy is his 10 straight years without a major. That's what gives him pause when he rates his year. He was three holes away from a U.S. Open title at Pinehurst No. 2 until he missed short par putts on the 16th and 18th holes, and Bryson DeChambeau saved par with an exquisite bunker shot to beat him.

McIlroy has been desperate to win the Masters for the career Grand Slam. At this point, any major would do. Who could have imagined his last major would have come at age 25?

There also was disappointment on losing a late lead to a fast-charging Rasmus Hojgaard in the Irish Open at Royal County Down, right when all of Northern Ireland was ready to celebrate McIlroy winning on home soil.