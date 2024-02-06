Anthony Robles’ story seems almost tailor made for a Hollywood film. Born with only one leg, his right, he overcame the prejudices of those around him and his own physical limitations to become a champion wrestler. Though coaches at the top wrestling programs couldn’t see his potential, he was undeterred, coasting on his own determination and his mother Judy’s ( Jennifer Lopez ) unwavering belief in him.

The film version is aptly titled “Unstoppable,” and it’s getting a limited theatrical release starting Friday before it streams on Prime Video on Jan. 16. Directed by William Goldenberg, the Oscar-winning editor of “Argo” making his feature directorial debut, “Unstoppable” has all the makings of a rousing sports drama that’s sure to have audiences cheering in theaters or on their couches. You’d have to be a certain kind of grinch not to get swept up in the hurdles and triumphs, especially with such a compelling lead performance from Jharrel Jerome. And yet for a story about a guy who shattered expectations, the film itself is rather conventional.

Eschewing the temptation to tell his story from birth, “Unstoppable's” arc begins at the end of high school. He chose long ago to not rely on a prosthetic and is comfortable in his body. His sport is wrestling, which he’ll joke later that he chose because it was the only one where the other guy couldn’t run away from him.

Though he’s winning at the high school level, the exciting college programs, like Iowa, are not interested in taking a chance on him. His best offer is a full ride at Drexel in Philadelphia, which everyone agrees is better than walking on at one of the better-known schools. But complications on the home front force his hand and soon enough he’s walking on at Arizona State University, trying to prove himself to a coach, Sean Charles (Don Cheadle), who had already advised him to go elsewhere.