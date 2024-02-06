JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is facing Missouri state Rep. Crystal Quade on Tuesday for the governorship. Kehoe is strongly favored to win in the heavily Republican state, where Quade is the House minority leader.

Quade and other Missouri Democrats are hoping to wedge their way back into political relevance with help from abortion rights supporters, who could be more energized to vote with an abortion rights amendment on the ballot this year.

Quade supports the amendment, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and if approved would be expected to undo the state's near-total abortion ban.

Kehoe opposes the amendment. At a September debate, Kehoe said it “goes way too far.”

Kehoe campaigned on his work as a car dealer and rancher and said he will focus on improving the state's economy and supporting agriculture if elected. He also pitched himself as a law-and-order candidate, pledging to address crime and calling for tighter security at the southern U.S. border.

Kehoe edged out early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft during this year's expensive and contested GOP primary.