Elise Ji Young Choe, Boston University and Steven Sandage, Boston University

(THE CONVERSATION) Being a religious leader means wearing many different hats. At times, their congregations expect them to convey passionate confidence – to be models of faith and strength. But wise leadership also means listening and being willing to change your mind: from navigating a congregation in crisis to questioning once-firm beliefs.

The ones who can effectively balance these tensions seem to possess a key virtue: intellectual humility.

Psychologist Daryl Van Tongeren and colleagues define this virtue as “humility about one’s ideas, beliefs, or viewpoints.” At a personal level, this involves willingness to own our limitations, along with an openness to revising beliefs in the face of new evidence. Intellectual humility also helps facilitate respect toward people with differing views and caring more about learning than for proving we’re “right.”

This openness can be particularly difficult for leaders. Religious traditions consider humility a virtue, yet many expect adherents to boldly assert their teachings: what researchers call the “humility-religiousness paradox.” At times, strong beliefs can make it hard to acknowledge other perspectives or consider counterevidence. That’s especially true for clergy, who are expected to be exemplars of their faiths.

But religious leaders can also be exemplars of intellectual humility, thanks to their deep study of sacred traditions and texts, combined with how much human suffering they witness. Many also mediate conflicts and different perspectives among their congregants.

As psychologists and researchers, we are leading a research project on intellectual humility and religionin “real-world” settings.

Keeping an open mind

Think of Martin Luther King Jr. The preacher and activist listened to, learned from and befriended leaders of many faith traditions – such as Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh – whose teachings he incorporated into the Civil Rights Movement.

Research backs up just how important this kind of intellectual humility is to interreligious dialogue and social justice work. Psychology research has found students at Christian seminaries who report more intellectual humility also tend to have greater commitments toward respecting diversity and fostering fairness and inclusion. For example, more intellectually humble leaders in training tended to say they are more committed to working against racism, sexism and poverty.

Humility can also help religious leaders navigate difficult situations in their work. Research has found that the more intellectually humble someone thinks their religious leader is, the more likely they are to forgive that leader, particularly when it comes to conflicts over religious values. Congregants are also more likely to be satisfied with their clergy’s leadership if those leaders are intellectually humble.

Congregants often discuss mental health issues with clergy, but some religious groups are hesitant to recommend therapy or incorporate psychology into their work. In a study of nearly 400 religious leaders, however, more intellectually humble leaders tended to be more open to integrating psychology with ministry – meaning they may be more comfortable offering spiritual support while also helping congregants access professional mental health support.

Painful questions