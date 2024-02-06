On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

Joe Flacco is still a starter. Daniel Jones might get benched. Bryce Young earned another opportunity. Caleb Williams isn’t losing his job.

The quarterback carousel isn’t spinning. It should in some cases.

The Colts are sticking with Flacco over Anthony Richardson despite another poor performance in a 30-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Flacco is 1-3 as a starter this season and has six turnovers, including four interceptions, in the past two games.

Coach Shane Steichen made the switch from Richardson to Flacco because he felt the 39-year-old veteran gave Indianapolis a better chance to win now. That hasn’t happened and the Colts (4-6) are headed nowhere.

Even if they manage to make the playoffs, this team isn’t a Super Bowl contender. The 22-year-old Richardson needs game experience. He threw just 393 passes in college at Florida before Indianapolis selected him with the fourth pick overall in last year’s NFL draft.

Richardson has raw talent but coaches have to help him develop. It made sense to turn to Flacco a few weeks ago. But the 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year hasn’t sparked the Colts the way he did for the Browns last season. So going back to Richardson is the right move now for the future. Finding out if he can be the franchise quarterback should be the priority over the final seven games.

The New York Giants (2-8) have a different situation with Jones, whose contract is a factor. Jones has an injury guarantee for $23 million for 2025. Benching him to prevent an injury is a likely scenario. The Broncos did it to Russell Wilson last year and the Raiders did it with Derek Carr in 2022.

The Giants are in position to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft so they’d be wise to start whichever quarterback — Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito — gives them the least chance of winning. Securing the top pick would give New York its choice of college quarterbacks whether it’s Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward or Georgia’s Carson Beck.

The Carolina Panthers already benched Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. But Young returned to the lineup when Andy Dalton was injured three weeks ago and he’s shown improvement while leading the Panthers (3-7) to consecutive wins.

Like the Colts and Richardson, the Panthers need to find out what they have in Young. Playing him the rest of the season is the best way to learn.

In Chicago, Williams has regressed since an excellent stretch helped the Bears win three straight games. But they’ve gone from 4-2 to 4-5 and Williams has struggled. He has completed just 50.5% of his passes with no TDs and no interceptions over a three-game losing streak.