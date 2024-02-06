All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
FaithMarch 9, 2025

Pope, responding well, rests as Vatican marks another Holy Year event without him

Pope Francis shows slight improvement in his recovery from double pneumonia, though remains absent from Vatican events. The 88-year-old's condition is stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels.

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Catholic worshippers gather for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic worshippers gather for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk along a passage near St. Peter's Basilica, background, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People walk along a passage near St. Peter's Basilica, background, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Catholic nun takes photographs prior to a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A Catholic nun takes photographs prior to a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic worshippers pray during a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic worshippers pray during a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman prays as she joins others for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman prays as she joins others for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman prays as she joins others for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman prays as she joins others for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic worshippers gather for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic worshippers gather for a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns leave after they prayed for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns leave after they prayed for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nun takes photos in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A nun takes photos in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk past a cardboard with the image of Pope Francis near St. Peter's Square in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People walk past a cardboard with the image of Pope Francis near St. Peter's Square in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Catholic nun holding a photograph of Pope Francis prays prior a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A Catholic nun holding a photograph of Pope Francis prays prior a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) —

Pope Francis continued his recovery from double pneumonia Sunday after doctors reported some positive news: After more than three weeks in the hospital, the 88-year-old pope is responding well to treatment and has shown a “gradual, slight improvement” in recent days.

In the early Sunday update, the Vatican said Francis was resting after a quiet night. For the fourth Sunday in a row, the pope will not appear for his weekly noon blessing, though the Vatican planned to distribute the text he would have delivered if he were well enough.

The Argentine pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood for several days, doctors reported in a Vatican statement Saturday.

The doctors said that such stability “as a consequence testifies to a good response to therapy.” It was the first time the doctors had reported that Francis was responding positively to the treatment for the complex lung infection that was diagnosed after he was hospitalized on Feb. 14.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But they kept his prognosis as “guarded”, meaning he's not out of danger.

In his absence, the Vatican’s day-to-day operations continued alongside celebrations of its Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century Jubilee that brings millions of pilgrims to Rome. On Sunday, Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is close to Francis, celebrates the Holy Year Mass for volunteers that Francis was supposed to have celebrated.

Francis has been using high flows of supplemental oxygen to help him breathe during the day and a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask at night.

Francis was hospitalized Feb. 14 for what was then just a bad case of bronchitis. The infection progressed into a complex respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia that has sidelined Francis for the longest period of his 12-year papacy and raised questions about the future.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
FaithMar. 8
Shuck: Stop procrastinating and make that decision
FaithMar. 7
90,000 Palestinians attend the first Friday prayers of Ramad...
FaithMar. 6
In Mexico City, this German organist says music is a gift fr...
FaithMar. 6
Spirituality Column: Easing Into Harder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
On the Go Ash
FaithMar. 5
On the Go Ash
Pope resting after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he battles pneumonia
FaithMar. 5
Pope resting after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he battles pneumonia
Who’s St. Francis, whose love for the poor, creation, and peace inspires Pope Francis?
FaithMar. 5
Who’s St. Francis, whose love for the poor, creation, and peace inspires Pope Francis?
Pope Francis no longer requires mechanical ventilation after respiratory crisis
FaithMar. 4
Pope Francis no longer requires mechanical ventilation after respiratory crisis
Pope Francis suffers new breathing crises, is back on noninvasive ventilation, Vatican says
FaithMar. 3
Pope Francis suffers new breathing crises, is back on noninvasive ventilation, Vatican says
Hurtgen: Listen Attentively
FaithMar. 1
Hurtgen: Listen Attentively
Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says
FaithFeb. 28
Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says
The US Christian population has declined for years. A new survey shows that drop leveling off
FaithFeb. 27
The US Christian population has declined for years. A new survey shows that drop leveling off
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy